ELK HORN – Exira-EHK has a new head cross country coach, but his face should be familiar to Spartan distance running athletes and fans.
top story
2022 CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Exira-EHK has new coach, full teams for boys and girls
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: W-MU's strong second half dooms Audubon
- Lego My Albert?
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Audubon opens with Week 0 game
- Audubon County Supervisors hear update on Littlefield Park cabins
- Emily Foran “Living To Serve” plan
- Sidewalk project ribbon cutting
- Area Counties authorized for Emergency Haying or grazing of CRP acres
- Audubon's Operation T-Bone is coming up
- Two seriously injured in Guthrie County accident
- The Feed Mill featured in Our Iowa magazine
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.