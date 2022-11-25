AUDUBON – A look at the Audubon wrestling roster this winter will reveal a couple of surprises, insofar as who isn’t on the roster.
Lane Barber and returning state qualifier Cooper Nielsen are nowhere to be found.
But the good news is the roster has 12 competitors listed on the roster, from three different schools. A year after Exira-EHK joined forces with Audubon, the Wheelers are welcoming fellow Western Iowa Conference school IKM-Manning, which broke away from Carroll after several seasons.
That’ll bump the Wheelers up to Iowa Class 2A, thanks to the combined enrollment, a class they’ve not wrestled in since at least the 1980s.
But that’s a conversation for later. Right now, the excitement is building over a dozen wrestlers in the wrestling room, which makes for a lot of opportuntities and a lot of hope for the season.
“If you asked me last year if I’d have that many guys out, I’d have said that was crazy,” said coach Tyler Christensen. “It’s good to see all these young faces. We don’t have a single senior on the team, and it’s all freshmen and sophomores.
“We have a lot of young faces who are all in and ready to get to work,” he said.
Sophomore Jack Sanderson was at 106 pounds a year ago, and notched a 16-2 record en route to a third-place sectional finish. He’s the only returning letterwinner who competed at last year’s sectionals
“He worked hard over the summer and was catching on at the end of (last year),” said Christensen.
Sophomores Lane Elmquist (106-113) and Alex Hansen (138-145) also return for the Wheelers. Elmquist was new to the sport last year and gained valuable experience, while Hansen will be looking to build on a year that was cut short by an injury last year.
From IKM-Manning comes Carson Perdew, a solid 160-pounder who has been wrestling much of his life, and Seth Randolph, who is returning to the sport and might fit in the 160-170 pound area. Hansen, along with freshmen Jerix Squires (152-160) and Jaxsen Carlile (285), come from Exira-EHK.
Newcomers to the team include freshmen Thomas Houge (132-138), Gage Imhoff (132-138) and Jacob Barclay (120-126).
Brad Kerkhoff, a graduate of Buena Vista University, has joined the wrestling staff, joining Christensen, Kris Obermeier and Mike Brooks. Shawn Bohlmann continues but as a volunteer assistant.
“Right now, we’re focusing on a lot of the basics. Getting the shot down, getting some of the basic techniques mastered,” said Christensen. “I’m a big believer in mastering the techniques and getting it perfected. Right now we’re focused on the simple details.
“By the end of the year ... we all hope we learn something new and do new things,” he said.
And, of course, advance a wrestler or two to state, in what will be a rugged Class 2A district at Glenwood.