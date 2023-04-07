Audubon Girls Early Bird: No team scores were kept, but there were some nice early-season performances by the host Wheelers and Exira-EHK at the Early Bird Meet Thursday, March 30, at Chis Jones Field.
There were two Audubon winners: the distance medley relay (Mattie Nielsen, Madi Steckler, Kade Sporrer and Stefi Beisswenger) in 4:41.16, and Beisswenger in the 1500 at 5:30.27.
The 4X400-meter relay (Kade Sporrer, Madi Steckler, Addie Hocker and Mattie Nielsen) was second at 4:28.29. Thirds included the sprint medley relay (Michelle Brooks, Hocker, Steckler and Nielsen) at 1:58.98, and Beisswenger in the 3000 at 12:13.01. Steckler was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.68, and Kade Sporrer had a time of 2:47.90 in the 800-meter run for fourth place.
Exira-EHK’s only top-four finish was Jaelynn Petersen in the high jump, at 4’8”.
Jerome Howe Relays (boys): Area boys’ teams had their best showing in the high jump at the Treynor-hosted meet Monday, April 3.
Exira-EHK’s Derrek Kommes had a leap of 5’9” to take second place at the meet, pacing the Spartans to a 12th-place finish with 19 points.
Also for the Spartans, Cash Emgarten (11.58 in the 100-meter dash) and Jonas LaCanne (1:01.50 in the 400-meter hurdles) were fourth, and Eric Wilson was eighth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:42.48.
Audubon came in 14th with 15 points, with the shuttle hurdle relay team of Aaron Olsen, Manny Beisswenger, Brody Schultes and Gabe Jensen turning in a time of 1:08.24, good for fourth place. Zeke Konkler was fifth with a time of 2:13.73 in the 800-meter run, while Konkler was part of three relays that placed in the top eight: sprint (sixth, with Schultes, Olsen and Beisswenger), 4x400 (seventh, with Olsen, Beisswenger and Schultes), and distance medley (eighth, with Beisswenger, Adam Obrecht and Schultes).
Clarinda won the meet, behind a pair of championships.
Nodaway Valley (girls): The Audubon girls’ track team had titles from Madi Steckler and Stefi Beisswenger as the Wheelers took fifth at the Nodaway Valley Co-Ed Meet Monday, April 3.
Steckler won the 200-meter dash in 26.67, while Beisswenger was victorious in the 1500, coming in at 5:46.54. Beisswener was also second in the 3000-meter run (12:16.98) and third in the 800-meter run.
The sprint medley relay (Addie Hocker, Michelle Brooks, Steckler and Mattie Nielsen), 4x200 (Anna Larsen, Brooks, Hocker and Nielsen) and shuttle hurdle (Brooks, Nielsen, Madison Burr and Steckler) were all third. Kade Sporrer was fourth in the 800, as was the distance medley relay of Kerrigan Larsen, Burr, Larsen and Sporrer. The 4x400 relay of Sporrer, Nielsen, Brooks and Steckler was fifth.
Exira-EHK was 10th, with Jaelynn Petersen leading the way. She had a third in the high jump (4’6”), fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:10.19), and seventh in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Harlee Fahn’s 28’5” throw in the shot put was the other top-eight finisher.