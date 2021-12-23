BOYS BASKETBALL
Audubon: The only result posted on VarsityBound Iowa as of Thursday morning was the Wheelers’ 57-41 loss to Underwood Friday, Dec. 17. No statistics were listed.
Neither was any information available about Audubon’s contest against Logan-Magnolia this past Tuesday. The Wheelers won but no score was available. Coach Coleman Mullenix’s team had a record of 3-5 going into the break.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans fell behind by 12 points after three quarters against Boyer Valley and attempted a fourth-quarter rally, but that fell short in the 56-48 Rolling Valley Conference loss Tuesday night in Dunlap.
The game was the Spartans’ first in a week. They last beat Coon Rapids-Bayard on Dec. 14, getting 20 points from Trey Petersen, 18 from Aiden Flathers and 12 from Cash Emgarten in the 68-46 victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon: Against Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday, the Wheelers led by nine points at halftime, but gave up a 22-5 run in the third quarter as the Panthers flipped the game in their favor.
The Wheelers tried to rally late but fell short in this Western Iowa Conference game, losing 52-47.
No statistics were posted on VarsityBound Iowa as of Wednesday afternoon. the Wheelers are 5-3, 2-2 WIC going into the break.
Exira-EHK: Macy Emgarten had 24 points to lead the third-ranked Spartans to the one-sided win over the Bulldogs, 75-34, Tuesday night in Dunlap.
That was the first game in a week for the Spartans, as they last beat Coon Rapids-Bayard 57-30 Dec. 14. Emgarten had 26 points to 11 each from Quinn Grubbs and Mollie Rasmussen. The Spartans are 7-0 prior to the Christmas break.