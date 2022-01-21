UNDERWOOD – Audubon recorded a 48-0 shutout of Woodbine, and needed to contest just two matches to get the result.
Colin Hartl (145) and Keegan Deist (160) recorded pins in less time than it takes to complete one full two-minute period. The other six wins were by forfeit.
The Wheelers dropped their other two matches, falling to Treynor and Underwood by identical 64-12 scores. Jack Stanerson (106) and Cooper Nielsen (195) each got pinfall wins over the Cardinals, while Deist and Lane Barber (182) were pinfall winners against the Eagles.
An interesting fact about the meet was that none of the four teams competing at the meet fielded a wrestler at 120 pounds.
This was the lone action the past week for the Wheelers, as a dual meet invitational, set to be hosted by Carroll and Carroll Kuemper Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 15, was cancelled due to the weather and road conditions.
The Wheelers were slated to compete at the annual OA-BCIG Invitational over the weekend, today and Saturday, in Ida Grove.