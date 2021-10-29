Tonight’s matchup between Audubon and Montezuma could be one of the marquee matchups, if not the top matchup, in Iowa’s eight-man round of 16 playoffs.
It’s a matchup between the second-ranked Braves and the sixth-ranked Wheelers in a contest at Montezuma, a Poweshiek County community about 50 miles west of Iowa City.
Game time is 7 p.m.
It’s been a good week of practice for Audubon, as they were able to get in a good practice before the rain Wednesday afternoon, according to Sean Birks. Those practices probably have been put to excellent use, preparing for all-state quarterback Eddie Burgess.
Burgess, a senior, has had an outstanding career for the team from the South Iowa Cedar League, with 3,379 total yards and 57 touchdowns, those coming all three ways – 1,965 passing (27 TDs against just two interceptions), 1,206 rushing (25 touchdowns, including a long of 77 yards) and 207 receiving (5 TDs, with a long of 61 yards). Burgess has plenty of help, with Connor Van Zee’s 630 total yards (221 rushing and 409 receiving, and nine TDs), and top receivers including Masin Shearer (593 yards, 8 TDs) and Owen Cook (566 yards, 6 TDs).
“It all starts with the Burgess kid,” said Birks of the Braves’ 6’4”, 230-pound quarterback. “He runs and throws the ball well, and they throw different formations at you. They put a lot of kids in space and that gives him time to run or throw. They’re well-coached and can use motion, RPO, play-action and spread.”
Defensively, the Braves are solid as well, said Birks. The Braves have 38 tackles for losses, including 9.5 from Martavious Knox, and have forced 26 turnovers, including 11 from – guess who? – Burgess.
“They’ve got some good team speed (on defense) and any openings they have don’t stay open for long.”
Both teams did have significant challenges in last week’s “round of 32” game to get to this point. Montezuma led 30-7 over New London and then had to hold off a late Lions’ charge to win 36-34. Audubon trailed early against Stanton-Essex and led just 24-20 early in the second half before finally putting the Vikings away, 55-20.
In the win over Stanton-Essex, Gavin Smith had a stellar night, piling up 364 total yards including 34 rushes for 259 yards and five touchdowns and 105 passing yards. The Wheeler defense gave up 293 yards but did come up with three sacks and an interception in the end.
“We’ve gotten into a couple of holes the past couple of weeks and we’ll need to start faster,” said Birks. “Every round (from here on out) we’ll be facing better teams so we can’t start down and get into a hole. Getting off to a fast start is our theme this week.”
One thing that Birks has been happiest about his Wheelers is how well they’ve been able to adjust, particularly at halftime.
“They’re a very coachable group and are good at making adjustments to what the other team is doing,” he said. “We’ve got a smart group and they know what needs to be done. This week, we’ll need to be ready right away and have our group make adjustments on the fly.”
Most games already come down to controlling the line of scrimmage, something that amplifies in the post-season. But it’ll also be playing with as few mistakes as possible and taking care of the ball.
“If you’re turning the ball over and have a negative (ratio), you’ll have a tough time beating a good team. And if you’re killing yourself with penalties, that’ll put you behind the eight-ball.”
Tonight’s winner moves on to the quarterfinal round, against either Martensdale-St. Mary’s or WACO, the latter team from Wayland, a community near Mount Pleasant in southeast Iowa. Quarterfinal games in eight-man are played Thursday, Nov. 4.