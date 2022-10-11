TREYNOR – The finish line in sight, Mason McCready pushed hard at Monday's Western Iowa Conference race.
As a result of his extra effort in the final 20 yards or so, the Riverside junior brought home a second place finish, clipping Treynor's John Biederman at the finish line.
McCready was one of three Bulldogs in the top 10 at the conference meet at the Treynor Recreation Area, bringing coach Alex Oliver's team a runner-up finish.
Brody Henderson was fourth at 18:51, just four seconds behind McCready, while Eric Duhachek, one of two seniors on the team, was ninth at 19:14.
AHSTW's Caleb Hatch was 16th at 20:03 for the Vikings' top finish, while Audubon's Eli Deist was 46th at 23:20 for the Wheelers' best effort.
On the girls' side, Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon was the area's best, finishing fourth. The Wheeler sophomore improved her league standing by one place over a year ago, when she was fifth. Her time was 22:14.
AHSTW was fourth and Riverside fifth teamwise.
The Lady Vikes had a pair of top-10 finishes, with Rylie Knop seventh at 22:33 and Ava Paulsen ninth at 22:45. The Lady Dawgs' best finish was an 11th-place effort by Bailey Ricahrdson, in at 23:20.
Western Iowa Conference meet
Monday, Oct. 10, at Treynor Recreation Area
Boys results
Team scores: 1. IKM-Manning 39, Riverside 49, Tri-Center 75, 4. Treynor 87, 5. Missouri Valley 126, 6. Logan-Magnolia 150, 7. Underwood 180. No team score: AHSTW, Audubon.
Champion: Caden Keller (IKM) 17:32.
Area results
Audubon: 46.Eli Deist 23:20, 49. Mason Steckler 23:32.
AHSTW: 16. Caleb Hatch 2-:03, 26. Caden Gehraghty 20:54.
Riverside: 2. Mason McCready 18:47, 4. Brody Henderson 18:51, 9. Eric Duhachek 19:14, 14. Dawson Henderson 19:53, 21. Teegan Schechinger 20:21, 31. Caleb Stevens 21:10, 50. Dalton Smith 23:35.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Logan-Magnolia 33, 2. IKM-Manning 61, 3. Treynor 74, 4. AHSTW 89, 5. Riverside 103, 6. Tri-Center 130. No team score: Audubon, Missouri Valley, Underwood.
Champion: Allysen Johnson 21:04.
Area results
Audubon: 4. Stefi Beisswenger 22:14.15, 45. Madison Burr 35:15, 46. Kari Graeve 41:52.
AHSTW: 7. Rylie Knop 22:33, 9. Ava Paulsen 22:45, 23. Ellie Petersen 25:30, 32. Ella Langer 26:20, 33. Makenna Paulsen 26:23, 35. Kali Petersen 26:41, 44. Makena Petersen 33:09.
Riverside: 11. Bailey Richardson 23:20, 16. Lydia Erickson 24:16, 28. Brecken Pierce 25:43, 30. Becca Cody 26:03, 39. Danika Feigenbutz 27:27