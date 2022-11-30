The Audubon basketball teams kicked off the season with a Monday night doubleheader at home against Coon Rapids-Bayard.
It was the Crusaders who went home happy after holding on to beat the boys, 60-51, to spoil Jacob Privia's debut as head coach.
The Wheelers got off to a slow start, falling behind 9-0, but the Wheelers rallied late and got as close to within three points – that's a single possession – before the Crusaders put the game away at the free throw line.
Audubon actually had the lead within arms length of a possession a couple of times, including midway through the second period. They had fallen behind 20-6 but the leadership of Collin Bauer, Carson Bauer and Edward Miller whittled the deficit, Miller's score in the paint and a free throw making it 23-19 late in the half. An old-fashioned three-point play by Lance Clayburg restored a seven-point lead at the half.
The Crusaders built another double-digit lead, this one as much as 12 late through the third period, but Aaron Olsen stepped up with a pair of three-point shots as part of an eight-point outburst to cut the Crusaders' lead to just 47-44. But that's as close as it got, as the Crusaders put the game away down the stretch.
Crusader standout Lance Clayburg was too much for the Wheelers, with his game-high 28 points. Olsen had 16 points, while Collin Bauer and Carson Bauer were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Miller had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wheeler girls gave up a 17-1 run in the second quarter, and that was enough to power the Crusaders to a big 43-22 victory in the opener.
A strong Crusader defense forced the Wheelers to hurry up with their shot selection, particularly in the second quarter when an insurmounable 29-5 halftime lead was built. Sienna Albertson's free throw was the only scoring for the Wheelers in the second quarter.
The Wheelers gave up a 9-1 run to open the second half and fall behind by 32, but they would use a pair of back-to-back threes by Audrey Jensen to cut into the lead. The Crusaders called off the starters late and the final score was as close as it got.
Audrey Jensen had 10 points and five rebounds, while Kade Sporrer added seven points. Harlow Miller grabbed 10 points off the bench.
POSTPONED
The Audubon boy-girl doubleheader that was scheduled for Tuesday night, against Missouri Valley, was postponed to Thursday night due to the weather. The Wheelers this weekend were set to travel to Tri-Center today and host Treynor on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Also postponed was Exira-EHK's scheduled season-opener vs. West Harrison. No makeup date has been set as of midweek.