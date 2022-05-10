CLASS 1A
Qualification: Champion from each event automatically qualifies, plus the next 14 best performances from non-winners across the state, to a maximum of 24.
SQM AT AUDUBON
Teams: Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold; plus Alta-Aurelia, Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Newell-Fonda, Storm Lake St. Mary's, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Boys' outlook: CAM has power in a variety of events, including sprints – Lane Spieker with SQM-best times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Cale Maas in the 400-meter dash – and hurdles – Jack Follmann, Sam Foreman and Maas in the hurdle events. Spieker is one of two in the SQM with a best long jump distance of more than 21 feet, at 21'2.5"; Griswold's Cale Swain also is in the picture with a best leap of 20'7.75", third best in the SQM.
Audubon's top chance individually comes in the 400-meter hurdles, with Gavin Smith, who is also a strong contender in the 110-meter hurdles. Exira-EHK's Cash Emgarten is within contention in the 200-meter dash with a good time, and Spartan teammate Tyler Kingery is among several with a high jump leap of 5'10", tied for third, although the best two are 6'4" and 6'0". Cade Ticknor has a best discus throw of 147'11", third best in a district that has a best of 161'10" and 10th-best statewide.
In the relays, CAM has the best SQM time by more than a second (1:37.66) in the sprint medley relay, and the Cougars are ranked second in the shuttle hurdle relay, trailing Audubon (1:02.80) by just more than half a second.
Girls' outlook: Relays have been a strong suit for Audubon, who have the best times in the five of the seven – 4x100-, 4x200- and 4x400-meter, plus the sprint and distace medley relays – and are third in the shuttle hurdle relay. CAM senior Mallory Behnken leads the SQM in both the shot put (36'6.5") and discus throw (124'9"), and in the discus the top three is led by NT-area teams, with Griswold's Paige Luft and CAM's Marissa Spieker 2-3.
Individually, four locals are in the top five for the 100-meter dash: Abigail Zaiger, Makayla Schmidt and Madison Steckler of Audubon, and Jenna Wheatley of CAM, but Zaiger's SQM second-best time of 13.43 is 0.6 behind Glidden Ralston's Vanessa Koehler. Audubon senior Hannah Thygesen, who runs on several of the relays, is looking to close out a big senior year and could do so at state in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run, while Stefi Beisswenger's best chance in distance events is in the 1500-meter run.
* * *
SQM AT TABOR
Teams: AHSTW and Riverside; plus Bedford, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Diagonal, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Iowa School For the Deaf, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley, Stanton and Tri-Center.
Boys' outlook: Of the two area teams, Riverside has the best chance at sending multiple events. Mikey Casson has a time of 23:48 in the 200-meter dash, second best in the SQM, while Bulldog junior Ayden Salais will likely hold the top seed in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.19. The Bulldogs have top or No. 2 seeds in all of the relays, including No. 1 times in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley.
AHSTW's best chance comes in the 800-meter run, where Caleb Hatch is third in the SQM.
Girls' outlook: Like the boys, Riverside could really clean up and send most of the team to state, with chances in sprints, middle distance, long distance and relays.
The sprint corps have been just one of the Lady 'Dawgs' strengths this spring, and the Lady Dawgs have the class of the field, with the top-two 200-meter dash runners (Lydia Erickson and Izzy Bluml, 26.77 and 27.05) and the second-best SQM time in the 100 (Veronica Andrusyshyn at 12.86). Carly Henderson tops the 800-meter field with a SQM-best 2:31.63 and is second in the 1500-meter run at 5:27.71. Andrusyshyn has also stood out in the hurdles, with an SQM-best time of 15.83 in the 100-meter.
Relays have been stacked for Riverside as well, with SQM-top times in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley.
AHSTW has been rebuilding this spring. The Lady Vikes' best chance comes in the 3000-meter run, with Rylie Knop having the fourth-fastest time in the SQM.
* * *
CLASS 2A SQM AT TREYNOR
Teams: ACGC, Carroll Kuemper, Clarinda, Greene County, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood, Van Meter and West Central Valley
Qualification: Winner and runner-up from each event automatically qualify, plus the next eight best performances from non-winners across the state, to a maximum of 24.
Boys' outlook: Austin Kunkle has led ACGC this spring, and with the fastest SQM seed time in the 100-meter dash and second-best in the 200, he could qualify in multiple events, as he's also a key part of several relays. Charlie Crawford has the fourth-best SQM time in the 400 and could get to state with a good performance. Trevin Suhr, who led the Chargers to a state championship in cross country, has the best 1500-meter time (4:29.29) and is just 0.02 back of teammate Justin Reinhart (10:13.96) in the 3000-meter run, both right behind Red Oak's Baylor Bergren.
The Chargers should have the No. 2 seed in the 4x100- and 4x800-meter and distance medley relays, and their No. 3 seed in the 4x200 has them in good position for no worse than an at large bid with a good performance. Lance Bunde has a best leap of 6'0" in the high jump, while Payton Jacobe has a best shot put throw of 46'11" and Cael Hoing 145'1" in the discus; each are expected to draw No. 3 seeds.
Girls' outlook: In a rebuild year after graduating many talented runners, the Chargers could still qualify in some events. Ava Campbell has shined in the distance events and might make the field in the 800- (2:28.87) and 1500-meter (5:16.28) runs. Chloe Largent has the second-best high jump season best leap at 5'4".