The streak is no more for the Audubon boys’ tennis team.
In what was believed to be the first win in at least four years, the Wheelers picked up a win – and a convincing one at that – over Harlan, 6-3, on the home courts.
“The real matches tonight to have watched might have been Carson Matthews’ single match and Sawyer (McClain-Toft) and Connor (Christensen)’s doubles match,” said coach Maryssa Soder. “Carson was down 3-0 and made a comeback, which was super nice to see for a first-year player. Connor and Sawyer were down 7-2 for awhile and ended pulling all the way to six set wins, unfortunately falling short two sets.”
But, when you win four singles sets — Christensen at No. 5, plus No. 1 Isaac Jackson (8-5), No. 2 Eli Deist (8-3) and No. 5 Carson Matthews (8-5), you put yourself in a good position to win.
The Jackson-Deist tandem sealed the win with an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles, and Matthews and Lincoln Sorter teamed at No. 3 doubles to win 8-4.
Nate Terrell got to play a junior varsity match tonight. Soder said the sets were pretty back and forth until he fell in a tight 6-4 match.
Audubon’s girls made it a two-fer over Harlan, as the Wheelers came home from Harlan with a 5-4 win.
Audrey Jensen (8-6 at No. 1 singles), Joselynne Moreno (8-6 at No. 5 singles) and Rachael Rynearson (9-7 at No. 6 singles) won. Jensen teamed with Gery Anderson for an 8-5 win at No. 1 singles, and in the end, Slater and Rynearson got the thrilling win with an 8-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.
The Wheeler girls didn’t get an immediate chance to follow up, as the Atlantic Trojan Invitational slated for Saturday, April 15, was washed out.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY
The Audubon boys fell 8-1 to Southwest Valley in the other dual of the week, coming on Tuesday night.
McClain-Toft got the lone win at No. 3 singles, 9-7. Soder added that, despite the scores, Jackson and Deist played much closer, tighter matches than the final outcome (Jackson 8-1 loss at No. 1 singles, Deist 8-2 at No. 2 singles).
The Timberwolves made it a sweep, claiming a 6-3 victory in the girls’ meet.
All three wins came at the top of the singles’ lineup: Audrey Jensen, 9-8 in a tiebreak at No. 1 singles, Gery Anderson at No. 2 singles 9-7, and Ava Slater 8-3 at No. 3 singles.