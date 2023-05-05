UNDERWOOD – It’s the stretch run of the season, and Audubon’s track teams kicked off championship season with the Western Iowa Conference meet Tuesday night in Underwood.
The Wheeler girls had four event wins to take a nice fourth-place finish in a competitive meet.
Stefi Beisswenger earning golds in the 1500- (5:21.09) and 3000-meter (11:59.87) runs. The shuttle hurdle relay (Michelle Brooks, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Madi Steckler) came in at 1:12.69 for the other win.
The distance medley relay, of Brooks, Nielsen, Addie Hocker and Kade Sporrer had a time of 4:38.53 to take second, while Steckler earned third in the 200-meter dash in 28.22. Fourths were by Steckler in the 100-meter dash, Addie Hocker in the discus, and the 4x400-meter relay of Hocker, Kade Sporrer, Anna Larsen and Mattie Nielsen.
Riverside claimed its first WIC title since 2008 on the girls’ side, outdistancing runner-up Treynor 165-157.
On the boys’ side, Audubon had a pair of second-place finishes en route to a seventh-place finish.
Zeke Konkler having a hand in both. Individually, he was second in the 800-meter run at 2:08.84, and the sprint medley relay of Manny Beisswenger, Dakota McCranie and Aaron Olsen ran the first three legs to his anchor leg in the sprint medley relay, timing in at 1:40.60.
The 4x100-meter relay of McCranie, Konkler, Beisswenger and Olsen was third, coming in at 45.75. Olsen’s 12.05 time in the 100-meter dash and the shuttle hurdle relay of Olsen, Beisswenger, McCranie and Mason Steckler was in at 1:07.32, both claiming fourths.
Underwood was the meet champion for the boys with 166.5 points, well outdistancing IKM-Manning and the Wolves’ 127 points.
Western Iowa Conference Tuesday, May 2, at Underwood
Boys
Team scores: 1. Underwood 166.5, 2. IKM-Manning 127, 3. Treynor 99.5, 4. Riverside 99, 5. Logan-Magnolia 76, 6. AHSTW 50, 7. Audubon 47, 8. Tri-Center 41, 9. Missouri Valley 31.
Audubon results (top 8)
Shot put: 7. Ely Jorgensen 40’10.25”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:40.60. 4x800: 8. Audubon 10:21.88. Shuttle hurdle: 4. Audubon 1:07.32. 100: 4. Aaron Olsen 12.05. Distance medley: 7. Audubon 4:17.32. 400: 5. Zeke Konkler 53.47. 4x200: 7. Audubon 1:49.88. 110 hurdles: 7. Manny Beisswenger 18.25. 800: 2. Zeke Konkler 2:08.48. 4x100: 3. Audubon 45.75. 4x400: 7. Audubon 3:57.72.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Riverside 165, 2. Treynor 158, 3. Underwood 97, 4. Audubon 80, 5. IKM-Manning 63, 6. Tri-Center 56, 7. Logan-Magnolia 47 8. AHSTW 35, 9. Missouri Valley 33.
Audubon results (top 8)
Discus: 4. Addie Hocker 96’10”, 7. Alexis Obermeier 95’1”. Sprint medley: 5. Audubon 2:02.57. 3000: 1. Stefi Beisswenger 11:59.87. 4x800: 7. Audubon 13:37.65. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Audubon 1:12.69. 100: 4. Madison Steckler 13.81. Distance medley: 2. Audubon 4:38.53. 4x200: 8. Audubon 2:06.45. 100 hurdles: 5. Madison Steckler 17.54. 800: 5. Stefi Beisswenger 2:37.53, 6. Kadence Sporrer 2:42.17. 200: 3. Madison Steckler 28.22, 8. Anna Larsen 30.20. 1500: 1. Stefi Beisswenger 5:21.09. 4x400: 4. Audubon 4:28.53.