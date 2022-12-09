Audubon hosted its first-ever girls’ wrestling invitational over the weekend, and three from the Wheeler girls’ wrestling team, a cooperative that includes IKM-Manning and Exira-EHK, were among the participants.
PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Audubon hosts girls wrestling meet
