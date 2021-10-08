It’s home finale week for Audubon and Exira-EHK, as they look toward the post-season.
The Wheelers will be looking to solidify their standing and seek homefield advantage possibly all the way through the quarterfinals, while the Spartans are probably facing a must-win game to get a guaranteed ninth game.
Here’s what’s going on:
West Harrison at Audubon: A tough Hawkeye team, looking to keep its playoff hopes alive, comes to Chis Jones field to play a Wheeler team that’s in the playoffs. The Wheelers bounced back from a showdown loss to CAM with an impressive win over Coon Rapids-Bayard, with Gavin Smith having one of his best nights of the year – 370 total yards, 183 through the air, 187 rushing and seven total touchdowns. Garrett Christensen recorded four quarterback sacks.
The Hawkeyes are coming off a 52-34 win over Woodbine, wherein the 1-2 punch of Gage Gilgen and Walker Rife combined for 353 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Gilgen and Mason McIntosh each had touchdown passes in what ended up being an offensive slugfest against the Tigers. The Hawkeyes have 1,202 total rushing yards.
Boyer Valley at Exira-EHK: This might be a must-win game for the Spartans to keep their playoff hopes alive, and it’ll have to come against a physical Bulldog team that is coming off a 33-30 loss to Ar-We-Va, wherein a second-half rally fell short. Bulldog quarterback Drew Volkmann had 211 total yards, scoring three different ways (two passing, one rushing, one receiving) on the night. The Bulldogs lean on the rushing game, with Volkmann and Trevor Malone each over 400 yards rushing of the team’s 1,314 total.
Trey Petersen connected with Derrek Kommes on an 11-yard pass play midway through the second quarter for Exira-EHK’s lone score in a 66-6 loss to CAM. Petersen passed for 51 yards and rushed for 26; Tyler Kingery had three receptions for 33 yards and rushed for 19 yards.