AUDUBON – The Audubon girls’ track team continues to have a great season, and they shone once again at their home co-ed meet, the Bob Clark Relays, named for the longtime coach for the Wheelers.
That paced the Wheelers to a big third-place finish, a tie with IKM-Manning with 86 points.
Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen and Abigail Zaiger each had a hand in two of the Wheelers’ four titles on the night. Thygesen won the 800-meter run in 2:29.36, then ran anchor on the 4x400-meter relay team that included Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler.
Steckler and Zaiger were also on the winning the 4x200-meter relay, along with Madison Burr and Makayla Schmidt. Stefi Beisswenger was the other Wheeler winner, taking the 3000-meter run in 11:31.07.
The sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays were each second for the Wheelers, along with Beisswenger in the 1500-meter run. Beisswenger finished with four medals, coming in third in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run.
Exira-EHK up with a fifth-place finish by Macy Emgarten as the Spartans’ best finish. Also in the top-6 were the 4x800-meter relay and Gemini Goodwin in the 400-meter dash.
For the boys, Gavin Smith had a pair of seconds and a third to pace the Wheelers. Smith anchored the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay and took the silver in the 400-meter hurdles. Smith was third in the 110-meter hurdles, while Brandon Jensen earned the bronze in the 400-meter hurdles.
Smith rounded out his night in the 400-meter dash, taking fourth. The sprint medley relay was fifth and the 4x200-meter relay was sixth to round out the top-6 finishes.
Cash Emgarten was fifth in the 200-meter dash, Exira-EHK’s top finish. Emgarten was sixth in the 400, while Tyler Kingery also was sixth in the high jump.
Clarinda swept the team titles in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions. Underwood was runner-up in the girls’ division, while ACGC took the silver on the boys’ side in what were both tight races.
The Audubon boys were seventh with 50 points, while Exira-EHK was in a tie for 12th place with 10 points. On the girls’ side, Exira-EHK was 12th with 12 points.
Bob Clark Relays
Tuesday, April 26, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Boys results
1. Clarinda 129, 2. ACGC 128, 3. Underwood 119, 4. Red Oak 66, 5. IKM-Manning 56, 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 53, 7. Audubon 50, 8. CAM 49, 9. Ar-We-Va 22, 10. Tri-Center 20, 11. Southwest Valley 11, 12 (tie). Exira-EHK and Griswold 10, 14. Woodward Academy 8, 15. Panorama 6.
Audubon, Exira-EHK results
High jump: 6. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 5’8”, 10. Derrek Kommes (Exira-EHK) 5’6”. Shot put: 12. Alex Foran (Aud) 37’0”, 19. Josh Nelson (Exira-EHK) 30’4”, 23. Jackson Radcliff (Exira-EHK) 27’8”. Discus: 9. Alex Foran (Aud) 118’9”, 19. Jathen Devereaux-Carlile (Exira-EHK) 86’9”, 25. Donovan Partridge (Exira-EHK) 70’1”. Long jump: 11. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 18’9.25”. Sprint medley: 5. Audubon 1:41.41, 14. Exira-EHK 2:03.39. 3200: 10. Eric Wilson (Exira-EHK) 13:31.08, 12. Levi Jenseen (Exira-EHK) 14:56.39. 4x800: 8. Audubon 9:57.28. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Audubon 1:03.07, 9. Exira-EHK 1:14.79. 100: 20. Dakota McCraine (Aud) 13.09, 24. Colin Hartl (Aud) 13.46, 25. Jathen Devereaux-Carlile (Exira-EHK) 13.54, 27. Tim Reinhart (Exira-EHK) 15.15. Distance medley relay: 9. Audubon 4:19.48, 13. Exira-EHK 4:45.28. 400: 4. Gavin Smith (Aud) 53.35, 6. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 54.02, 19. Phil Reinhart (Exira-EHK) 1:05.38. 4x200: 6. Audubon 1:38.85, 12. Exira-EHK 1:42.53. 110 hurdles: 3. Gavin Smith (Aud) 15.74, 7. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 16.83. 800: 7. Zeke Konkler (Aud) 2:15.84, 19. Brody Beane (Aud) 2:41.25, 20, Levi Jessen (Exira-EHK) 2:45.58, 21. Jackson Radcliff (Exira-EHK) 2:49.77. 200: 5. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 23.91, 13. Manuel Beisswenger (Aud) 25.69, 23. Logan Stetzel (Aud) 27.33, 24. Cannon Hansen (Exira-EHK) 27.44. 400 hurdles: 2. Gavin Smith (Aud) 58.17, 3. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 1:00.26, 12. Jonas LaCanne (Exira-EHK) 1:05.09, 20. Derrek Kommes (Exira-EHK) 1:11.51. 4x100: 7. Audubon 47.62. 4X400: 8. Audubon 4:03.02.
Girls results
1. Clarinda 100, 2. Underwood 97.5, 3 (tie). Audubon and IKM-Manning 86, 5. Panorama 81, 6. Tri-Center 79, 7. CAM, 8. ACGC 50.5, 9. Southwest Valley 38, 10. Ar-We-Va 23, 11. Griswold 22, 12. Exira-EHK 12, 13. Coon Rapids-Bayard 9.
Audubon, Exira-EHK results
High jump: 7. Ella Petersen (Exira-EHK) 4’4”. Shot put: 8. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 26’11”, 11. Addie Hocker (Aud) 26’3”. Discus: 8. Addie Hocker (Aud) 77’2”, 9. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 75’3”. Long jump: 12. Gracie Bartz (Exira-EHK) 11’4.5”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:56.49. 3000: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:31.07, 10. Ruby VanderWal (Exira-EHK) 16:09.83. 4x800: 6. Exira-EHK 12:16.98, 9. Audubon 13:05.39. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Audubon 1:14.16. 100: 19. Emily Foran (Aud) 16.25, 21. Alissa Testroet (Aud) 16.61. Distance medley relay: 2. Audubon 4:26.00. 400: 3. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 1:08.36, 5. Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 1:10.99, 6. Gemini Goodwin (Exira-EHK) 1:12.10, 13. Kylee Hartl (Aud) 1:20.34. 4x200: 1. Audubon 1:50.76. 100 hurdles: 9. Madison Burr (Aud) 19.11, 10. Michelle Brooks (Aud) 19.34. 800: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:29.36, 3. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 2:44.80. 200: 14. Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 31.31, 15. Gemini Goodwin (Exira-EHK) 31.85, 22. Kylee Hartl (Aud) 35.24. 400 hurdles: 12. Gracie Bartz (Exira-EHK) 1:26.93. 1500: 2. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 5:15.64, 9. Ella Petersen (Exira-EHK) 6:19.49, 13. Autumn Zaiger (Aud) 6:42.42, 15. Ruby VanderWal (Exira-EHK) 7:18.89. 4x100: 9. Audubon 57.97. 4X400: 1. Audubon 4:22.25.