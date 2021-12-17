Aleah Hermansen earned the all-time leading scoring leader after a 13-point night, leading Audubon to the 42-25 win over Riverside Tuesday night.
Unofficially, Hermansen has 1,168 points for her four-year career for the Wheelers. The old record was held by Jenny Randeris, who set the record (of 1,167 points) in 2000.
Elly Henderson had eight points as the Lady Dawgs’ leader. The Wheelers led 22-10 at halftime and extended the lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter.
In the boys’ game, the Wheelers jumped out to a 35-18 halftime lead and held firm in the second half to pick up their second win of the season.
No statistics were immediately posted for the Wheelers.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
The Wheelers (2-3 overall) also played at Wells Fargo Arena over the weekend, splitting with Central Decatur.
The boys dropped their game to the Cardinals, 50-45. A fourth-quarter rally from an 11-point deficit going into the fourth quarter wasn’t enough.
No statistics were posted.
The girls’ win earlier, 64-51 over the Cardinals, saw Jaci Christensen score a team-high 20 points. The Cardinals cut deeply into a Wheelers lead and were behind by just three, at 45-42 going into the fourth quarter, before the Wheelers pushed back and pulled away at the end.