BASEBALL
Earlham 6, Audubon 2: Aaron Olsen had two of the Wheelers four hits and Evan Alt had the lone RBI as the Wheelers dropped their season opener to the visiting Cardinals Monday night. Earlham scored three of its runs in the top of the seventh.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6, Exira-EHK 2: The Spartans managed just two hits and couldn’t take advantage of six walks as the Crusaders got the victory Monday night in Coon Rapids. A three-run sixth inning was the game-sealer.
SOFTBALL
Audubon 5, Earlham 4: The Wheelers got a signature win in their season opener with an upset victory over the Iowa Class 2A No. 2 Cardinals Monday night in Audubon.
Audubon managed just three hits against Earlham’s 12, but took advantage of six Cardinal errors, as only one Wheeler run was earned. The winning run came in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Addie Hocker had the team’s lone RBI.
Exira-EHK 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0: The Spartans scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to put away the Crusaders Monday night in Coon Rapids.