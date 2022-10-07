AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers ended homecoming week with a win over the Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders, 66-30.
The Crusaders struck first, despite starting a drive that ended with them having to punt. However, that punt put the Wheelers on their own 2-yard line, and while Wheelers sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen tried to run through the defense, the Crusaders were able to push him into the end zone, scoring a safety.
The score would not stay 2-0 in favor of the Crusaders for long. After the Crusaders went three and out on their next drive, Olsen was able to score the Wheelers’ first touchdown at the 7:16 mark, making the score Audubon 8, CRB 2.
CRB answered with a touchdown pass to freshman Cal Haydon, tying the score to 8-8 at the 4:03 mark. Less than a minute later, the Wheelers would take the lead 14-8 with another touchdown run by Olsen.
The first quarter would end with another Wheeler touchdown, thanks to a trick play. With seconds left on the clock, the Wheelers looked to let the quarter end without running a play on fourth down. Both teams walked toward the side lines, but then the Wheelers lined up to run a play without most of the CRB players lined up on defense. Junior Evan Atl was able to run to the end zone almost untouched, giving the Wheelers a 20 to 8 lead as the first quarter ended.
The second quarter started with another rushing TD by Olsen, and with the score 26-8, the Crusaders cut the lead to 10- 26-16- following a touchdown pass to Hayden. However, the Wheelers would end the half with another run by Olsen, leading at halftime 34-16.
The Wheelers would add three more scores in the third, one by senior Manny Beisswenger and two by junior Evan Alt, and Alt and sophomore Colin Hartl would add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders made their last two scores in the fourth quarter, one by senior Raiden Doty as the quarter started and one by junior Omarion Floyd with just 1:15 left in the game.
Audubon Wheelers Coach Sean Birks thought the team played and executed the game plan well, which led to the win.
“Overall, I thought the kids played hard, I thought they played well, I thought they executed the game plan very well,” he said.
He said the win puts them in a better position when it comes to the playoffs.
“With the loss to CAM last week, we were in a position where we had to bounce back and we did,” he said. “(The CRB win) really gets our backs off the wall.”
However, they take on West Harrison next Friday at Mondamin, and Birks said that will be a challenge.
“They’re undefeated, leading the district, they knocked off CAM in a close one,” he said. “They’ve got some big kids, they’ve got some size, and they’ve got some explosive athletes. It’s a big challenge next week.”