AUDUBON
Audubon picked up a sweep against non-conference foes Panorama and Coon Rapids-Bayard Thursday, Aug. 24, in Panora. The Wheelers beat the host Panthers 25-10, 25-15, with Mattie Nielsen and Harlow Miller each with eight kills and Anna Larsen landing six kills.
Against the Crusaders, the win was 25-13, 25-14. Miller had eight kills and Nielsen six kills and seven digs. Miller added two blocks.
Coach Brandi Gruhn was happy with how her team came out on opening night.
Against CR-B, she said, “Our hitting was super aggressive. We played the net well and increased our blocking. Harlow and Mattie had a great swinging night at the net. Addie Hocker did a nice job getting them good sets. The second game we came out flat-footed and got ourselves into a hole. The girls perserved and did a nice job retaking control of the game. I am very proud of how we played tonight.
“I am extremely happy with how the girls played tonight. It was our first game and they came out with energy and excitement. We controlled the ball and the tempo of the game. Our serving led us on several runs. Anna Larsen had a great run. Our hitting looked aggressive tonight. Overall great match.”
EXIRA-EHK
Exira-EHK picked up a split at the CAM triangular Tuesday, Aug. 29, beating East Union 25-15, 25-11, but losing to CAM 25-22, 25-22.
Against the Cougars in this non-conference contest, Exira-EHK got nine kills from Jaelynn Petersen and 10 assists from Brooklyn Flathers. Mayne Jorgensen and Gemini Goodwin each had five digs.
The Spartans salvaged a split on the night with the win over East Union, when Petersen had seven kills and Flathers five assists as they picked up their first win of the season.
Exira-EHK opened the year Thursday, Aug. 24, at Griswold, losing to the host Tigers 25-11, 25-17 and Lenox 25-10, 25-21.
Riley Miller had three assists while Jaelynn Petersen had three kills against Griswold, while Jaelynn Petersen and Taryn Petersen each landed three kills and Brooklyn Flathers had five assists against Lenox.