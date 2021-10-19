The regular-season meets have come and gone, and conference champions and championships have been decided.
The biggest races yet of the season are upon area cross country teams. It’s the ones for the right to advance to the state meet in Fort Dodge.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have decided to stick with the two-day formats for their post-season meets, starting with the state qualifiers today and Thursday at sites around the state, and the upcoming state meet at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The classes 3A and 4A state meets are Friday, Oct. 29, while classes 1A and 2A are Saturday, Oct. 30; both days have first races starting at 10 a.m.
As was the case a year ago, to qualify in Class 3A – it’s also the case in classes 2A and 4A – you have to be among the top three teams and 15 individual finishers. In Class 1A, it’s the top two teams and 10 individuals who go.
The following are meet capsules and a synopsis of what to expect. All rankings are for Oct. 13 (individual) and Oct. 19 (team) via the Iowa Track Coaches Association:
CLASS 3A –
At Winterset
Time and date: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20
Local team: Atlantic.
Ranked teams: Boys – 1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. North Polk, 9. ADM; Girls – 2. North Polk, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 5. Harlan. Also competing: Boone, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Clarke, Creston, Perry, Saydel, Webster City, Winterset.
Ranked individuals: Boys – 1. Aidan Ramsey (DCG), 5. Zach Sporaa (NP), Max Sporaa (NP), 14. Tate McDermott (DCG), 17. Cooper Greenslade (ADM), 18. Ben Every (DCG), 19. AJ Angus (DCG); Girls – 2. Lindsey Sonderman (H), 5. Geneva Timmerman (ADM), 11. Kaia Bieker (H), 15. Ava Rush (Atl), 18. Liza Schaffer (NP), 29. Maddy Stevens (DCG).
Outlook: Dallas Center-Grimes’ boys team is the top-ranked team in Class 3A, and has four runners within the top 20. Should be a one-team race, although North Polk and ADM each have runners that could help their respective teams. The girls’ race figures to be a bit harder to pinpoint, although Harlan has a pair of runners in the top 15 and won the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet going away. Both the Atlantic boys’ and girls’ teams have spent time in the rankings early in the season but, in particular the girls, have dealt with illnesses and injuries.
For the Atlantic boys, the story has been the same: Zane Berg was ranked early in the season with expectations he’d be the No. 1 Trojan, but instead it’s been Drew Engler who has emerged as the front runner. Berg is in line for a second individual berth but Engler – who fell just short a year ago of qualifying for state – is motivated and with a good race could lock in one of the 15 individual spots.
Teamwise, the Trojan boys have had a consistent top 4, with Bennett Whetstone and Tyrell Williams the other two mainstays, but it’s been a revolving door for the final three spots. If the right lineup has a strong outing, Atlantic will definitely have a shot at challenging ADM and perhaps North Polk for one of the team spots. DCG could get as many as five individual spots; they’re that good.
For the girls’, Ava Rush and Claire Pellett fell just short last year of qualifying for state, with finishes just outside the top 20. Both have had strong summers and the results have paid off. Rush is in line for a top 5 finish with a strong race and will be in line to challenge Harlan’s Kaia Beiker and North Polk’s Liza Schaffer. Pellett is coming off a No. 7 finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and is certainly in the mix for an individual berth. Harlan’s Lindsay Sonderman is the favorite to win the individual championship.
CLASS 1A – At Panora
Time and date: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Local teams: ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK.
Ranked teams: Boys – 1. ACGC, 7. Ogden, 20. Nodaway Valley; Girls – 1. Logan-Magnolia, 12. ACGC. Also competing: Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, IKM-Manning, Madrid, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama, South Hamilton, West Harrison, West Monona, Whiting, Woodward Academy.
Ranked individuals: Boys – 4. Trevin Suhr (ACGC), 6. Ethan Loutzenheiser (Mad), 9. Doug Berg (NV), 17. Clay Warson (Mad), 20. Patrick Heffernan (BV), 29. Jordan King (O); Girls – 7. Courtney Sporrer ((LM), 8. Madison Sporrer (LM), 29. Grace Slater (Aud); 30. Mariah Falkena (BV).
Outlook: A year ago, the ACGC boys were fingered as one of the top contenders for this year’s state championship. Despite not having anybody finish in the top 10 – Suhr finished 21st overall to lead the Chargers – the Chargers finished fourth as a team. This past season has been a banner one for the Chargers, competing in the West Central Activities Conference, which top to bottom has been one of the most elite small-school conferences as of late. The Chargers finished second in a very tough boys meet, where six teams had at least individual in the top 10.
ACGC’s Trevin Suhr is the top-ranked runner at the Panora regional and looks to be the favorite, while Madrid’s Ethan Loutzenheister is sixth, finishing 14 seconds behind Suhr at the WCAC meet. Ogden, ranked seventh as a team, had its best finisher in Carson Van Sickle, who placed ninth and will definitely be looking for a high individual finish. Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg was the Pride of Iowa Conference’s meet runner-up, and Wolverine sophomore Malachi Broers also could be looking at a high finish after placing 12th. Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley was the Rolling Valley Conference champion, finishing 55 second ahead of second place; IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller was the best Western Iowa Conference finisher who’ll be at this meet.
For the girls, ACGC freshman Ava Campbell emerged as one of southwest Iowa’s top runners, spending some time in the IATC’s top 30 rankings; she finished third individually and helped lead the Chargers to a fourth-place finish at the WCAC. Audubon’s Grace Slater will be gunning for her fourth state meet but has been battling injuries this season; the top runner for the Wheeler girls has been Stefi Beisswenger, a freshman who finished fifth at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Logan-Magnolia sisters Courtney and Madison Sporrer were 1-2 at the WIC, while Rolling Valley Conference champion Maria Falkena is also expected to be in the mix for an individual spot. AHSTW’s Rylie Knop is the Lady Vikes’ best chance to keep that program’s recent run of success going.
Class 1A – At Corning
Time and date: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Local teams: Griswold, Riverside.
Ranked teams: Boys – 5. Central Decatur, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert; Girls – 15. Central Decatur, 16. Council Bluffs St. Albert. Also competing: Bedford, Central Decatur, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mils, Iowa School For the Deaf, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Sidney, Southwest Valley, Stanton, Tri-Center.
Ranked individuals: Boys – 7. Colin Lillie (SA), 12. William Gillis (CD); Girls – None ranked.
Outlook: Both Central Decatur and St. Albert are the only ranked teams at this meet and figure to dominate both teamwise and getting individual finishers.
It’s hard to believe just two ranked runners will be at this regional, both in the boys’ race. St. Albert’s Colin Lillie has the edge over Central Decatur’s William Gillis both in pace and level of competition, as the Falcons compete in a league with Class 2A and 3A schools (and a 4A as well), although don’t count Gillis out. Riverside’s Mason McCready placed sixth at the Western Iowa Conference meet and will probably be the area’s best bet for a top-10 finish.
It appears to be a wide-open race in the girls. Tyler Tingery of St. Albert finished seventh in a strong girls’ field at the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Hadley Bell of Central Decatur was fifth at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet, while Harrisen Beven and Aniston Jones were also in the top 10. Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth is aiming to match the record of the now-graduated Peyton Pogge.