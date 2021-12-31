She’s just a small-town girl who made it in this big-time world.
In the small town of Exira there is one girl who had a dream to make it big in this world. Her name was Hallie Christofferson, and her big dream was to play basketball at the highest of levels. This was a tall task for someone who grew up in a town with less than 800 people. It was going to take twice the work to be noticed by the big-time Division I schools across the country.
Hallie first started playing basketball in the fourth grade. Coming from a sport oriented family, Hallie was very competitive and had three older siblings who all played sports. However, it wasn’t until middle school where Hallie and her teammates realized they were very good.
“I was very blessed to have just a great team,” Hallie said. “We were always one of the better teams growing up, we would go to tournaments and we would win the tournaments. That was when we started realizing we were good- and we had the potential to do better things.”
Eventually, this dream would turn into a reality as Hallie’s senior year of high school the team made it to the state championship game under the leadership of Hallie.
Head basketball coach for the Exira Vikings, Tom Petersen, had been at Exira since Hallie was in grade school. For the first time under Petersen, the team was blessed to have a post player who was taller than six feet. For the smallest class in Iowa girls’ sports, this is something that would give the team an advantage. Since Hallie’s freshman year, she immediately made an impact with Petersen guiding her along the way.
“It was the first time that we had a post player over six feet tall, so I wanted to stress through our kids and I wanted our offense to go through her. What we ended up doing was changing a lot of our basic plays to make sure that everything ran through her from an offensive standpoint,” Petersen said. “From a defensive standpoint, we were able to do a lot more things because of how athletic she was and how long she was. We could extend our half court set because of how good she was on the interior.”
The coaching helped Hallie, but she was also one of the hardest working players that Petersen has ever coached. This greatly helped the team and they eventually found their way to the state tournament. One of their goals since they were growing up playing basketball. However, the team didn’t just make the state tournament- they made the state championship game in Exira’s last ever school year.
Teammate Courtney Peppers said Hallie had a tremendous work ethic.
“Hallie was an extremely hard worker,” Peppers said. “She always put in extra time in the gym. She had a goal, and she gave everything she had to make sure she stayed on the course.”
That work ethic rubbed off on the team and is very evident as the team advanced to the championship game in Hallie’s senior year.
In the championship game, the Vikettes were tied 55-55 with nearly 10 seconds left on the game clock when coach Petersen called a play that the team was familiar with. Someone takes the ball out and they throw it to half court to Hallie at half court. According to Hallie it was something they had worked on in practice all the time. Hallie would then throw it up the court to a streaking guard for a layup. However, not everything went according to plan during the game.
“So when Court[ney Peppers] was supposed to get it to me at center, it got bobbled somehow and Chelsea Nelson got it and knew where it was supposed to go,” Hallie said. “Because we had practiced so many times, she actually passed it down to Ann (a former teammate).”
The layup went around and around but eventually fell through the basket and the Vikettes had done it. They had won the state championship in what was Exira’s last season ever. Emotions were running high after Hallie and the team had finally accomplished their goal.
“I don’t think I could believe it. I started jumping up and down and I think there is a photo of me in the air fist pumping,” Hallie said. “I don’t know what happened after that because I had probably blacked it out because that memory was so good.”
This would be the last game for everyone on the team except for Hallie. Hallie had a very decorated career playing basketball in high school. Hallie started every game in high school basketball from freshman to senior year; she was also first team all-conference every year she was in high school.
Hallie was also first team all-state back-to-back years in her junior and senior seasons. She also scored over 2,000 points in her high school career and is one of only five people to do this in Iowa five on five girls’ basketball. All this was enough for Hallie to keep playing the game and led her to decide to take her talent to Iowa State University.
Hallie would redshirt her freshman year in school at ISU but would open her career the next year as the Big 12 Freshman of the year. Iowa State would also make the NCAA tournament in every year Hallie played for the Cyclones and would make it to the round of 32 in her junior season. She had a good career at Iowa State and at the end of her collegiate career, she would get a shot at the next level, the WNBA.
Hallie was invited to offseason workouts for the Phoenix Mercury and was trying to prove that she was able to play at the next level. Despite all her hard work, her career at the WNBA would be short lived as she was cut before the offseason had come to an end. However, her professional career was not over. Hallie would go overseas to play in Austria, and in her first and last year in the Austrian league, Hallie would be named the MVP.
After that, she would move leagues and would end up playing at a basketball club in Greece. Unfortunately, Hallie would decide that it would be the last season of her career. Hallie retired in 2016 after her first year in Greece and her third year in Europe.