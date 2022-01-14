ATLANTIC – Audubon finished 16th at the Rollin Dyer Invitational, hosted to Atlantic, on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Wheelers’ lone placewinner was 195-pounder Cooper Nielsen, who finished fifth after a 4-0 win over Atlantic-CAM’s Brenden Casey, his second win over the Trojan junior of the afternoon.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton crowned three champions as the Warriors reigned over the 16-team field, edging Underwood 199.5-195. The Eagles had four champions to the Warriors’ three, but SB-L had a runner-up, and had five thrid-place finishes to go over the top. Bondurant-Farrar, in its first trip to Atlantic, finished third with a champion and three runners-up.
Underwood 132-pounder Gable Porter earned the Rollin Dyer Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.
HOME QUAD
The Wheelers couldn’t pick up a single dual meet victory in three attempts Thursday, Jan. 6, falling to Earlham (34-21), Ogden (51-25) and Southeast Valley of Gowrie (57-24).
Jack Stanerson had two pinfall wins, coming against Ogden and Southeast Valley, while Alex Hansen had a pair of decisions in the duals against Earlham and Ogden.
Rollin Dyer Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 8, at Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 199.5, 2. Underwood 195.5, 3. Bondurant-Farrar 186, 4. Atlantic-CAM 143, 5. Blair (Neb.) 139, 6. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 134, 7. Humboldt 117.5, 8. Glenwood 96, 9. Interstate 35 Truro 95.5 10. AHSTW 66.5, 11. Greene County 63, 12 Red Oak 61.5, 13. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 48, 14. Alta-Aurelia 36, 15. Denison-Schleswig 22, 16. Audubon 15.
Championship matches
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) dec. Hudson Loges (Blair) 2-1. 113: Connor Fiser (BF) dec. Vincent Mayberry (Glen) 5-4. 120: Blake Allen (U) pinned Jesse Loges (Blair) 5:52. 126: Bo Koedam (SBL) dec. Maximus Riggins (BF) 5-1. 132: Gable Porter (U) dec. McKinley Roberts (GC) 3-1. 138: Stevie Barnes (U) pinned Chase Fiser (BF) 5:30. 145: Hagen Heistand (U) pinned Nick Steinlage (I35) 0:46. 152: Zander Ernst (SBL) dec. Maddox Nelson (U) 11-4. 160: Charlie Powers (Blair) dec. Dawson Bond (RO) 5-2. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) maj. dec. Porter Smith (BF) 13-2. 182: Braden McShane (NH/TV) pinned Garrett McHugh (SBL) 3:00. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) pinned Jaxson Hildebrand (DS) 5:41. 220: Trent Patton (Glen) dec. Zach Erpelding (AA) 11-6. 285: Ryley Snell (I35) pinned Gabe Daniels (CBAL) 0:43.
Audubon results
106 – Jack Stanerson, DNP: First round: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Stanerson 1:47. Consolation Round 1: Stanerson pinned Trevor Meyer (AA) 5:30. Consolation Round 2: Stanerson dec. Landon Bruess (NH/TV) 7-4. Consolation Round 3: Molly Allen (U) maj. dec. Stanerson 15-5.
138 – Alex Hansen, DNP: First round: Dante Hedrington (Atl) dec. Hansen 6-2. Consolation Round 1: Reese Fauble (Glen) dec. Hansen 7-6.
182 – Lane Barber, DNP: First round: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Barber 1:00. Consolation Round 3: Noah Kuefler (Blair) pinned Barber 1:20.
195 – Cooper Nielsen, 5th: First round: Nielsen pinned Dylan Hayworth (BF) 0:10. Quarterfinal: Nielsen dec. Brenden Casey (Atl) 5-1. Semifinal: Jaxson Hildebrand (DS) pinned Nielsen 1:38. Consolation Round 3: Carter Davis (U) dec. Nielsen 7-2. Fifth-place match: Nielsen dec. Casey 4-0.
285 – Alex Foran, DNP: First round: Jacob Burgart (NH/TV) pinned Foran 0:19. Consolation Roudn 1: Tayeton Lohaus (H) pinned Foran 1:10.