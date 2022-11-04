IMG_2663.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon focuses as she passes near the 1-mile point of the Iowa Class 1A state girls’ cross country meet Friday, Oct. 28, at Fort Dodge.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

FORT DODGE – Audubon sophomore Stefi Beisswenger concluded her cross country season with another strong performance, coming in 23rd at the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet Friday, Oct. 28, with a time of 20:11.

