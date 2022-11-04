FORT DODGE – Audubon sophomore Stefi Beisswenger concluded her cross country season with another strong performance, coming in 23rd at the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet Friday, Oct. 28, with a time of 20:11.
top story
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Audubon's Beisswenger finishes season with 23rd at state meet
