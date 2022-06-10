BASEBALL
Audubon
The Wheelers picked up a big 12-1 win over Logan-Magnolia on Monday night.
This was the offense’s breakout game, with the Wheelers pounding out 15 hits, inlcuding a pair of doubles by Nielsen. Larsen had three hits, while Alt, Nielsen, Aaron Olsen and Gavin Smith all had two hits. Everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
Jay Remsburg had three RBIs to lead the way over the Panthers, while Brody Schultes had two. The Wheelers also drew six walks and had a pair of batters hit by pitches while forcing just one Panther error. As such, this game was all about hitting.
This game began a two-game winning streak after opening with a pair of losses – 10-7 to Coon Rapids-Bayard, 8-6 to Missouri Valley – as the Wheelers came back with a 5-3 win over IKM-Manning Tuesday night.
Evan Alt and Cooper Nielsen each had two hits to lead a 10-hit attack for the Wheelers.
Gavin Larsen got the win in relief, walking just two and striking out eight.
Exira-EHK
In the only three games where scores were reported the past week, the Spartans were on opposite sides of one-sided games.
On Friday, June 3, the Spartans used a seven-run second inning to build an 8-0 lead and extended the advantage from there in an eventual 12-1 rout of Whiting in the opener of an eventual doubleheader sweep.
The second game went the distance, but was also pretty much all Spartans in a 12-3 victory over the Warriors. Spartan pitching held the Warriors to nine hits on the evening.
Exira-EHK took an early 1-0 lead over Earlham in a non-conference game Tuesday, but the Cardinals responded with back-to-back five-run innings before cruising to a 12-1 win Tuesday night in Earlham.
No statistics for either game were reported on VarsityBound Iowa as of press time Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Audubon
The Wheelers went 1-2 over the past seven days, getting a 13-3 win over Audubon before losing 6-4 in eight innings to Missouri Valley and 10-0 to Logan-Magnolia. A game against IKM-Manning Tuesday night was rained out.
In Monday’s game against Lo-Ma, Jordan Porsch had the Wheelers’ only two hits.
In the Missouri Valley game last Friday, June 3, the Wheelers went up 3-0 in the fifth inning before the Lady Reds tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Each team scored a run in the seventh to force extra innings, and the Lady Reds scored the winning runs in the eighth.
The Wheelers collected seven hits in the game, with Porsch getting a pair and also getting two RBI along with Kylee Hartl.
In the non-conference win over Coon Rapids-Bayard, a five-run second inning and back-to-back four run innings after that allowed the Wheelers to cruise. Victoria Asmus and Hannah Thygesen each had three hits, with Thygesen bringing home six RBIs. Alexis Obermeier struck out six Crusaders and didn’t walk anyone.
Exira-EHK
The Spartans had a 1-2 afternoon at the Atlantic Trojan Invitational Saturday, with a 5-3 win over Clarinda coming in between losses to Creston (4-2) and Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-0).
Mollie Rasmussen had two hits and a double while Hannah Nelson also doubled and Macy Emgarten struck out 13 on six hits in the loss to Creston. In the win over Clarinda, Alisa Partridge had two hits while Hailey Bieker, Makenzie Riley and Hannah Nelson each had an RBI.
Wednesday night against Boyer Valley, the Spartans gained a big 8-3 win, thanks to a four-run seventh inning.
Alisa Partridge had three hits in the contest and scored twice, while Hannah Nelson and Haley Bieker had two singles each.
On Tuesday, the Spartans scored all three of its runs, including the go-ahead score, to gain a 3-2 victory over Earlham.