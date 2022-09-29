It came down to the tiebreaker to decide winners in Week 4’s Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest. This week, it was Betty Bowen whose closer guess to the tiebreaker score – Iowa Western vs. Ellsworth Community College – that decided the winner.
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon surprises Exira-EHK with decisive victory
- Local Farm Bureau Members Advocate in Washington, D.C.
- Wheelers Got Game!
- Local bank sponsors motivational speaker to visit 10 southwest Iowa area schools
- Area Police and Court Reports
- Area Police Reports
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- FOOTBALL CONTEST: First three winners named
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Audubon County Bridge Repairs Complete
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.