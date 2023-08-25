ELK HORN – Numbers seem to be increased for the Exira-EHK cross country team.
Coaches Kevin Brown and Terri Weisenborn welcomed 11 runners – five boys and six girls – to the first practices, and several of them competed in the state qualifying meet a year ago at Guthrie Center.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Austin Rasmussen was the top returning finisher at the SQM, coming in 43rd with a time of 20:24. Senior Phil Reinhart (65th at the SQM) and sophomore Carter Wiemann (75th) are also back.
They’ll be joined by newcomers Owen Juhl and Ben Bagget, both sophomores.
Juniors Gracie Bartz and Ruby VanderWahl were 61st and 67th, respectively, at the SQM and will be looking to improve their times. Junior Olivia Dixon and a trio of freshmen, Leah Boysen, Kaitlyn Christensen and Michelle Wilson are newcomers.
“We are relatively young with no seniors on either team,” said Brown. “The numbers are currently at (five) boys and six girls, so we will need to stay healthy to score a full team at each meet.”
With perennial Rolling Valley Conference powerhouse Woodbine loaded to defend their title on both sides, Brown said goals are high for post-season, including getting a state qualifier this fall.
“The main goal for the season is to get a state qualifier. We haven’t had a runner compete at Fort Dodge in quite some time,” said Brown. “Austin Rasmussen and Michelle Wilson both have realistic shots to get us there this year.”