ANITA – Audubon finished sixth and Exira-EHK eighth at the Dale Erickson Memorial Golf tournament, hosted by CAM High School.
Audubon was paced by Jay Remsburg’s 89 and Gavin Smith’s 91, good for 14th and 18th places, respectively. Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen had the low round for the Spartans with a 90; that was good for 15th place.
CAM freshman Chase Jahde was the meet medalist with a 78.
Dale Erickson Memorial Golf Invitational
Saturday, April 9, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, Anita
Team results: 1. Sidney 334, 2. CAM 348, 3. Fremont-Mills 349, 4. Bedford 352, 5. Panorama 364, 6. Audubon 371, 7. East Mills 391, 8. Exira-EHK 393, 9. Panorama JV 466.
Medalist: Chase Jahde (CAM) 78. Runner-up medalist: Hayden Thompson 80.
Team results
Audubon: Jay Remsburg 89, Gavin Smith 91, Evan Alt 93, Derek Bald 98, Carson Meaike 102.
Exira-EHK: Trey Petersen 90, 2. Dane Paulsen 91, Gavin Bengard 106, Aiden Potts 106, Quintenn White 108, Davis Larsen 117.
* * *
Rolling Valley Conference: In a week where getting golf meets completed was difficult due to the weather, Exira-EHK did get some golf in Monday as Round 2 of the rotating Rolling Valley Conference took place.
At Woodbine, Mollie Rasmussen fired in a 54 and Shay Burmeister a 59, good for 10th and 13th, respectively, in the girls’ meet.
The Spartan boys competed at Dunlap, coming in third with a team score of 184. Host Boyer Valley was the winner with 165, followed by CAM’s runner-up finish of 178.
Trey Petersen fired in a 41 to lead the way, followed by Dane Paulsen’s 42, Aiden Potts’ 47 and Gavin Bengard’s 54. Davis Larsen (55) and Quintinn White (58) rounded out the varsity lineup.