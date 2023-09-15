  • Audubon:
    • Anytime you have your home opener for the season, it’s an exciting time.

    It was extra special for the Wheelers, and the team rewarded fans with a big four-set win over Missouri Valley, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17.

    The Lady Reds are perennially among the top squads in the Western Iowa Conference, but Tuesday night it was the Wheelers who came out on top, with Mattie Nielsen adding 16 kills, Harlow Miller with 15 and Maddie Kasperbauer nine. Miller had four ace serves and had 19 digs to end the night.

    “They came out with aggression and coverage ... and overall the Wheelers controlled the sets,” said coach Brandi Gruhn. “Serve receive was a struggle at times but the Wheelers preserved. It was a good win.”

    The Wheelers are 9-3 overall, 1-1 in the Western Iowa Conference following a four-set loss to Riverside. Scores were 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 in favor of the Lady Dawgs. Nielsen had 22 kills and Addie Hocker 31 assists on the night.

    Exira-EHK:

    • The Spartans picked up a pair of Rolling Valley Conference wins this past week, beating Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 on Thursday, Sept.7, and Paton-Churdan 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday.

    Against CR-B, Brooklyn Flathers had 13 assists and Riley Miller 10, while Jaelynn Petersen had 10 kills, two blocks and five digs. Taryn Petersen added five digs.

    Against Paton-Churdan, Miller had 12 assists and Flathers added 10, while Jaelynn Petersen 12 kills and six ace serves.

    The Spartans are at the ACGC Invitational this weekend in Guthrie Center.