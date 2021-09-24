After last week’s rough outing, things were considerably easier this week in the Southwest Iowa Shopper football contest ... with one exception.
Everyone missed an outcome no one saw coming: Baltimore’s 36-35 upset victory over Kansas City.
But for three of this week’s entrants, that was their only miss and they’re in on the prizes this week.
With the tiebreaker deciding matters, it was Sheri Wetzel of Guthrie Center who takes home the big prize, guessing that 45 points would be scored in the Nebraska-Oklahoma game. (There were 39 points in Oklahoma’s far-closer-than-expected win.)
Sharon Wedemeyer of Guthrie Center took second, guessing 49 points would be scored. Third place went to Lane Van Gorden of West Des Moines with his prediction of 62.
Only one other game really gave people fits: Arizona’s win over Minnesota. This week’s guessers were evenly split between North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier in one of the big Iowa Class 4A football games in the state last week, while more than a couple guessed that Atlantic would pull off the win over Ballard.
Thanks to all who entered, and we’ll see you next week!