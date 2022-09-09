AUDUBON – All eyes were on Stefi Beisswenger and how well she would compete on her home course Thursday.
As it turned out, the Wheeler sophomore had to pull out of the race at the Wheeler Invitational, having a turned ankle.
Coach Pete Dammel said Beisswenger came out closing in on the 3K point, a little more than halfway into the race. She was trailing Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan, the eventual meet winner, but was well ahead of IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen.
“She was locked into second place and that wasn’t going to change. That just happens. Ankles get turned and that’s part of life,” said Dammel, hopeful that Beisswenger will be back into competition at next Tuesday’s AHSTW Invitational. “We’ll see how she feels. If it’s a little tender (Tuesday), we’ll hold her out.”
The rest of his runners competed well. Eli Deist was in at 23:22 for 37th place, while Mason Steckler turned in a 43rd place finish at 24:08.
“Mason and Eli had another good meet and are just getting stronger and mentally tougher,” said Dammel. “Kari Graeve (36th in the girls’ race at 43:35) her time is stronger than last year ... we’re worried about mental toughness for life. Madison (Burr, 33rd at 37:10) is getting better as well.”
WCV INVITE
Beisswenger, ranked 15th in the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s Class 1A girls rankings, finished second, coming in with a time of 21:53 at last Thursday’s (Sept. 1) West Central Valley meet.
Beisswenger kept pace most of the way with meet champion Marie Dea, but eventually Dea pulled out the 21-second victory.
“Honestly, today was more relaxed,” she said. “I was more relaxed because it was my second meet and since that one (Logan-Magnolia, where she finished sixth) was my first meet, I was a little more stressed but today was a little bit more cooler and not hotter, so that was a good thing.”
Beisswenger knows she’s got a target on her back, as one of the top-finishing underclassmen at the Western Iowa Conference meet a year ago. She finished fifth at that meet and was one of 16 underclassmen who came in the top 20.
“I really hope I get back to state, but overall there’s a really good chance,” she said.
Beisswenger was one of three News-Telegraph area athletes who medaled by virtue of top-15 finishes at WCV’s Wildcat Invitational in Redfield. Exira-EHK senior Ella Petersen came in ninth with a time of 24:10, while CAM sophomore Lyndsey Chaney was 11th with a time of 25:15.
Carroll Kuemper was the meet winner with 55 points, with Interstate 35 of Truro the meet runner up with 76.
Austin Rasmussen was the area’s lone medalist in the boys’ race. The Spartan freshman turned in a 14th-place finish with a time of 19:55.
Exira-EHK head coach Kevin Brown said both of his teams had good showings.
“We had ninth place by Ella Petersen, and she competed very well. She moved up in the pack,” said Brown, also very happy with how Ruby VanderWal and Gracie Bartz ran. “On the boys’ side, we had Austin Rasmussen crack the top 15 to get a medal, and ran a real solid race.
“I’m real happy with how our 2-3-4 (LaCanne, Phil Reinhart (43rd) and Carter Wiemann (62nd)) competed, LaCanne with a 21:27 his first time out, Reinhart in the middle of a pack and Wiemann stepping up to the 5K from junior high. Just proud of those boys.”
Eli Deist (22:53) and Mason Steckler (22:55) were 41st and 42nd, respectively, for Audubon.
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley won the meet with a time of 17:39.71. Kuemper Catholic made it a sweep of the meet titles, placing all five in the top 15 and scoring 39 points. Interstate 35 of Truro was the runner up.