Week 8 has called for the area’s small-class schools, and three are definitely assured playoff berths ... and with it, at least one home game.
Audubon is in the “round of 32” for sure as one of the top two teams in District 10. Exira-EHK, meanwhile, will be looking to solidify post-season hopes this week, with eyes on Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Here’s what’s going down:
Audubon at Woodbine:
- Gavin Smith continues to be one of the state’s top quarterbacks, having a 270-yard night in the Wheelers’ 50-8 win over Woodbine. Carter Andreasen has continued to be a strong No. 2 option, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns and adding a 63-yard touchdown run as well against the Hawkeyes.
The Tigers picked up their second win of the year, romping over winless Siouxland Christian 64-6. Cory Bantam had 183 passing yards and four touchdowns, with Cameron Cline catching two for touchdowns.
A win puts the Wheelers in line for – depending on how the quadrants are drawn for the pre-UNI-Dome rounds – at least two home playoff games, and perhaps a third.
Exira-EHK at Coon Rapids-Bayard:
- Trey Petersen had the best game of his career, and that’s putting it lightly. With a 509-yard, four-touchdown performance, 52 yards on the ground – add that up: that’s 561 total yards – and a hand in seven touchdowns in a win over Boyer Valley, it’s little surprise the Spartans are on the cusp of a possible playoff berth.
Petersen engineered a late touchdown drive that ended up a 50-47 victory over the Bulldogs, and that game has been the highlight of a bounce-back year for coach Tom Petersen’s squad.
So this week, a Spartan victory would put them in prime position, and it will have to come over a Coon Rapids-Bayard team that has struggled this season after coming in with high hopes. Still, the Crusaders have some dangerous weapons, including Tanner Oswald’s 1,251 passing yards in an offense that favors the pass. Gabe Obert is one of five Crusaders who have at least 100 yards rushing; he’s got a team-best 264 that have resulted in seven touchdowns.