The Audubon girls' track team got their season underway with an indoor meet hosted by Buena Vista University Friday in Storm Lake.
The Wheelers might like what they've seen so far, given three top-three finishes.
The sprint medley relay came in as runner up, with Abigail Zaiger, Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen and Stefi Beisswenger finishing in 4:44.13. The Wheelers turned in a third-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay, with Madison Steckler, Michelle Brooks, Makayla Schmidt and Madison Burr in at 43.48.
Hannah Thygesen placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:35.28, while Beisswenger eighth at 2:52.71. Beisswenger also had a fourth-place finish in the 1500 at 5:35.36.
Michelle Brooks and Mattie Nielsen teamed with Beisswenger and Hannah Thygesen to take sixth in the 4X800 at 11:20.05, while Madison Steckler's sixth-place in the 60-meter hurdles and Abigail Zaiger's eighth in the 200-meter dash rounded out the top-eight results.