AUDUBON – Each team in Friday’s Audubon-AHSTW Western Iowa Conference basketball doubleheader had a standout star.
For the Wheeler girls, it was a 20-point effort by senior Jaci Christensen that allowed her to break the 1,000-point mark in her team’s 56-38 win over the Lady Vikes.
Since Audubon started playing 5-on-5 in 1993, just four players have hit that mark: Jenny Randeris (1,167 total points) and Tiffany Christensen (1,045) from the 1999 state championship team, and Aleah Hermansen, Jaci Christensen’s senior teammate who broke the mark last year.
Jaci’s point total after the win is believed to be 1,001 points.
After reaching the milestone, she made the following statement:
“This has been one of my goals since I was in elementary school, and I worked very hard to get where I am today. I am not blessed with physical ability or a lot of height, but I spend my time in the gym. Consistency and time put in will get you a lot out of life!
“With that being said, I owe a lot of credit to my parents and coaches for pushing me through tough times and getting me out on the court when I didn’t feel like it,” she continued. “I hope this inspires young girls to go out and achieve something because they set their mind to it. Being able to experience something like this with my teammates by my side is something I will remember forever.
“I am grateful for the opportunities basketball has brought me, and the forever friends I have made because of it.”
Audubon led AHSTW just 26-23 at halftime, trailed as late as three minutes left in the third quarter and was tied at 32 going into the fourth quarter before finally breaking away in the last five minutes.
It was late in the fourth quarter when she scored the magic point.
Madison Steckler had 14 points and Hermansen added 12 to lead the Wheelers. For the Lady Vikes, it was Delaney Goshorn who led with 13 points.
Coach Darran Miller said he couldn’t be happier for Christensen. The team’s all-time rebounder as well, signed to play basketball at Iowa Central Community College.
“She’s put a lot of time in and played a lot of basketball,” he said, noting she does many things well. “That’s one thing when you put a lot of time in to something good things come out of it. Her teammates have helped her.”
The boys game was no contest at all, but not in the way Audubon would have hoped. This one was all AHSTW in a 74-20 victory over the Wheelers.
The Wheelers found it tough to stop Brayden Lund, the star of the boys’ game. A sure-all-stater for the Vikings, Lund was a big part of the outburst with 35 points while playing just three quarters.
The Vikings jumped to a 15-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game and never were threatened as they built leads of 32-6 after the first quarter and 48-10 at halftime.
The Wheelers were paced by Carson Bauer’s seven points.
OTHER ACTION
It was another split for Audubon Monday night against Riverside, the girls winning and the boys falling just short.
The girls’ score was 58-32 Wheelers, behind the hand of Aleah Hermansen with 29 and Jaci Christensen’s 13. The Lady Dawgs led 14-13 late in the first half before the Wheelers pulled ahead to stay.
The Audubon boys fell 62-58 to the Bulldogs. They led 30-29 at halftime but couldn’t hang on despite coming close on a number of occasions in the second half.
No statistics for the game were posted to QuikStats Iowa as of midweek.