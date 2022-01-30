PERRY – A perfect week was wrapped up by the Atlantic boys’ basketball team.
A 3-for-3 week was capped off by doubling-up Perry, 84-42, in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon on the road.
All 13 players who dressed saw substantial minutes as 11 Trojans scored, led by Colton Rasmussen’s game-high 20 points, followed by 12 each from Dayton Templeton and Jackson McLaren.
None of the five starters for the Trojans played the fourth quarter, as coach Derek Hall went to his bench after seeing his team build a 47-16 halftime lead and start the continuous clock not long thereafter.
Atlantic (6-11) is back in action Tuesday night at Red Oak. The Trojans fell to the Tigers earlier this month.
AHSTW 81, Exira-EHK 65: Kyle Sternberg had 30 points for the Vikings as the state’s No. 4 team in Class 1A had its final tuneup before today’s showdown with top-ranked Grand View Christian.
The Vikings won the non-conference game vs. the Spartans, overcoming an early 19-17 deficit to go up by five at halftime, then steadily pull away afterward.
Exira-EHK fell to 10-6 and will play Paton-Churdan today at Paton.