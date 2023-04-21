ATLANTIC – The Woodbine boys and Fremont-Mills girls brought home the team trophies after the CAM Cougar Invitational Tuedsay night at Atlantic High School.
But there were some good local performances as Audubon placed fifth and Exira-EHK fourth in the boys’ race. For the girls, Audubon was the top area finisher with 86 points, 90 back of Fremont-Mills, with Woodbine second. Exira-EHK placed seventh.
On the boys’ side, Audubon had a win in the 800-meter run, with Zeke Konkler taking the race in 2:10.39. The distance medley relay, anchored by Konkler and also involving Dakota McCrainie, Mason Steckler and Brody Schultes) won in 4:00.72. Cash Emgarten (11.61 in the 100-meter dash) and Derrek Kommes (5’10” in the high jump) were winners for Exira-EHK.
Audubon had four event wins, with Madison Steckler collecting three: the 100-meter dash (13.37), 200-meter dash (26.69) and 100-meter hurdles (16.72). Stefi Beisswenger won the 3000-meter run at 11:54.78.
Exira-EHK had three third-place finishes, with Harlee Fahn having two, in the shot put (30’05.25”) and discus (80’7”), and Jaelynn Petersen having the other, 4’8” in the high jump.
CAM Cougar Invitational
Tuesday, April 18, at Atlantic
Boys
Team scores: 1. Woodbine 173, 2. CAM 104, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 84, 4. Exira-EHK 81, 5. Audubon 75, 6. Fremont-Mills 58, 7. Atlantic JV 53, 8. Stanton 47, 9. Griswold 34, 10. Woodbine JV 7.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 1. Derrek Kommes (E-EHK) 5’10”, 2. Jonas LaCanne (E-EHK) 5’10”. Discus: 8. Ely Jorgensen (Aud) 112’4”. Long jump: 2. Kommes (E-EHK) 20’3”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon (Dakota McCrainie, Manny Beisswenger, Aaron Olsen, Zeke Conkler) 1:40.69, 7. Exira-EHK (Quintinn White, Jameson Kilworth, Alex Hansen, Aiden Flathers) 1:55.42. 3200: 5. Eric Wilson (E-EHK) 11:54.99, 6. Austin Rasmussen (E-EHK) 11:57.98. 4x800: 4. Audubon (Mason Steckler, Adam Obrecht, Jack Stanerson, Carson Wessel) 10:10.23, 6. Exira-EHK (Jaiden Pettepier, Levi Jensen, Cole Brabham, Ben Baggett) 11:15.20. Shuttle hurdle: 4. Audubon (Olsen, Beisswenger, McCrainie, Brody Schultes) 1:09.68, 7. Exira-EHK (Owen Juhl, Kommes, Phil Reinhart, LaCanne) 1:17.49. 100: 1. Cash Emgarten (E-EHK) 11.61, 2. Olsen (Aud) 11.93, 5. Aiden Flathers (E-EHK) 12.32. Distance medley: 1. Audubon (McCrainie, Steckler, Schultes, Konkler) 4:00.72, 8. Exira-EHK (Radcliff, Jathen Deveraux-Carlisle, Easton Nelson, Jaiden Pettepier) 4:31.68. 400: 5. Obrecht (Aud) 58.36, 7. Eric Wilson (E-EHK) 59.87. 4x200: 4. Exira-EHK (White, Alex Hansen, Flathers, LaCanne) 1:43.44, 6. Audubon (Jorgensen, Stanerson, Sully McClain, Wessel) 1:48.93. 110 hurdles: 6. Manny Beisswenger (Aud) 17.97. 800: 1. Konkler (Aud) 2:10.39, 6. Wilson (E-EHK) 2:26.64. 200: 6. Kommes (E-EHK) 25.59, 7. Alex Hansen (E-EHK) 25.79. 400 hurdles: 3. LaCanne (E-EHK) 1:02.29, 5. Schultes (Aud) 1:04.71. 1600: 6. Rasmussen (E-EHK) 5:41.41, 8. Nelson (E-EHK) 5:51.18. 4x100: 2. Audubon (Olsen, Konkler, McCrainie, Beisswenger) 46.65, 8. Exira-EHK (White, Kilworth, Cannon Hansen, Flathers) 49.86. 4x400: 3. Audubon (Steckler, Schultes, Obrecht, Wessel) 3:58.11.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Fremont-Mills 176, 2. Woodbine 159.5, 3. Audubon 86, 4. Stanton 85, 5. CAM 66, 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 43.5, 7. Exira-EHK 40, 8. Atlantic JV 37, 9. Paton-Churdan 10, 10. Council Bluffs Iowa School For the Deaf 0.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 3. Jaelynn Petersen (E-EHK) 4’8”. Shot put: 3. Harlee Fahn (E-EHK) 30’5.25”. Discus: 3. Fahn (E-EHK) 80’7”, 7. Maddie Kasperbauer (Aud) 68’7”. Long jump: 6. Jordan Mulford (Aud) 13’0.75”, 8. Emily Foran (Aud) 12’5.25”. Sprint medley: 5. Exira-EHK (Fahn, Gracie Bartz, Gemini Goodwin, Ella Petersen) 2:12.10, 7. Audubon (Madison Burr, Anna Larsen, Mulford, Payton Gust) 2:14.79. 3000: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:54.78. 100: 1. Madison Steckler (Aud) 13.37. Distance medley: 5. Audubon (Larsen, Mulford, Gust, Foran) 5:38.24. 400: 4. Kadence Sporrer (Aud) 1:06.66, 5. Jaeylnn Petersen (E-EHK) 1:08.82, 7. Goodwin (E-EHK) 1:112.45. 100 hurdles: 1. Steckler (Aud) 16.72, 8. Madison Burr (Aud) 19.17. 800: 3. Sporrer (Aud) 2:41.20, 4. Beisswenger (Aud) 2:41.20. 200: 1. Steckler (Aud) 26.69. 400 hurdles: 8. Burr (Aud) 1:31.43. 1500: 2. Beisswenger (Aud) 5:29.09, 4. Ella Petersen (E-EHK) 6:12.10. 4x100: 8. Audubon (Larsen, Jackie Hernandez, Evelyn Gomez, Alissa Testroet) 1:02.89. 4x400: 3. Audubon (Mulford, Foran, Gust, Anna Larsen) 5:04.24, 4. Exira-EHK (Goodwin, J. Petersen, E. Petesen, Bartz) 5:06.66.