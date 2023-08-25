ELK HORN – With some key pieces gone from last season, there’s still plenty of talent to go around for the Exira-EHK volleyball team and coach Derek Reischauer.
Four players who saw action a year ago and had significant statistics are back: Seniors Gemini Goodwin and Hannah Nelson, junior Mayne Jorgensen and sophomore Jaelynn Petersen.
Petersen had 129 kills to her credit in a breakout season a year ago, with an .114 efficiency rate, but the Spartans will be looking for a second hitter to step up as Nelson, who is next on the list, has just 13 kills and Jorgensen 10.
The Spartans will also be looking for a new setter as both players who played that position last year graduated.
Goodwin has 11 blocks returning and that’s also the leader, while Petersen adds 147 digs.
Four freshmen are on the roster: Riley Miller and Brooklyn Flathers, both listed as setters; middle hitter Kylie Christensen; and outside/middle hitter Taryn Petersen. Seniors Ellen Rath and Hannah Hodges round out the roster.
Exira-EHK opened the season Thursday with a triangular at Griswold, where Lenox also competed. The Spartans then have until Thursday, Sept. 7 off, when they will be at another triangular meet at Anita, where host CAM and East Union await.