LEMARS – Audubon’s fine boys’ golf season came to an end on the links at Willow Creek Golf Course Monday afternoon after the Wheelers finished in ninth place with a score of 377.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT GOLF: Audubon, Exira-EHK see seasons end at district meet
Brian Rathjen
