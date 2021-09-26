CORNING – AHSTW didn't drop a set as they went a perfect 6-0 to claim the championship at the Southwest Valley Tournament Saturday in Corning.
The closest match and most exciting all day overall was the first set against hosting Southwest Valley, where the set went multiple game points before the Lady Vikes pulled out a 29-27 win. AHSTW went on to cruise in a not-nearly-as-close second game, 21-10, to sweep the Timberwolves and pretty much win handily the rest of the day.
In their 21-19, 21-11 win over CAM – the defacto championship match – Ally Meyers had 15 assists and six digs while Natalie Hagadon had 10 kills in 24 attempts.
Other Lady Vikes' winning scores included 21-10, 21-14 over Panorama, 21-12, 21-15 over Lenox, 21-10, 21-11 over Exira-EHK and 21-8, 21-6 over Clarke of Osceola.
CAM was the runner-up, going 5-1 and dropping its lone match of the day to the Lady Vikes. The Cougars beat Clarke (21-16, 17-21, 15-12), the host Timberwolves (21-17, 21-19), Clarke (21-14, 21-13), Exira-EHK (22-20, 21-11) and Panorama (21-13-21-10).
Exira-EHK went 2-4 on the day, beating Lenox (15-21, 21-11, 15-11) and Panorama (21-18, 22-20) before falling to AHSTW, CAM, Clarke (21-16, 22-20) and Southwest Valley (21-16, 21-15).