AVOCA – Audubon got a pair of wins from Cooper Nielsen at 220 pounds at the AHSTW Quadrangular to open the season Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Wheelers went 0-3, falling to Logan-Magnolia 78-6 but winning over Woodbine 30-24.
In the win over Woodbine, Alex Hansen (145) also got a win on the mat, getting a pinfall win in 56 seconds. There were four forfeits that aided the Wheelers, although there were also four double forfeits.
Against AHSTW, Nielsen pinned Henry Lund in 1:12, while Jack Stanerson (106) and Lane Barber (195) got pins and Hansen got a 10-2 major decision over Dayden Moertl at 145. Nielsen was the lone winner in the bout against Logan-Magnolia, pinning Keagan Limoges in 1:01.
The Wheelers were set to wrestle at Southwest Valley against the host Timberwolves, plus Griswold and Riverside, on Thursday, Dec. 9. They’ll be at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday.