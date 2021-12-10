AVOCA – Audubon got a pair of wins from Cooper Nielsen at 220 pounds at the AHSTW Quadrangular to open the season Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Wheelers went 0-3, falling to Logan-Magnolia 78-6 but winning over Woodbine 30-24.

In the win over Woodbine, Alex Hansen (145) also got a win on the mat, getting a pinfall win in 56 seconds. There were four forfeits that aided the Wheelers, although there were also four double forfeits.

Against AHSTW, Nielsen pinned Henry Lund in 1:12, while Jack Stanerson (106) and Lane Barber (195) got pins and Hansen got a 10-2 major decision over Dayden Moertl at 145. Nielsen was the lone winner in the bout against Logan-Magnolia, pinning Keagan Limoges in 1:01.

The Wheelers were set to wrestle at Southwest Valley against the host Timberwolves, plus Griswold and Riverside, on Thursday, Dec. 9. They’ll be at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

Trending Food Videos