GIRLS
In the regional semifinal round Friday, May 13, Irlmeier fired a 93, with a 50 on the front side, on the greens of Don Williams Golf Course near Ogden. That improvement by seven strokes on the back nine to earn runner-up medalist honors and the right to advance to the regional.
The Wheelers were one of just four of eight teams in the field to have a complete team score, and it was a fourth-place finish with a 487. IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard were the team winners.
"Kali Irlmeier shot a personal best score to take runner-up medalist for the day," said coach Paul Lynch of the regional semifinal effort. "Sienna (Albertsen) also shot a personal best for nine holes with a 47. Kacie (Anthofer), Samantha (Warnaca), and Alexandra (Asmus) all shot below their average for the season for 9 holes of the tournament."
BOYS
The Audubon boys golf team fell short of its goal to advance to the state meet despite a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 1A district meet Monday at Spring Valley Golf Course in Algona.
The Wheelers finished finished third as a team with a 354 but was 14 strokes back of runner-up North Butler, which took the second and final state qualifying spot at the Bishop Garrigan district.
Jay Remsburg led the way with an 85, while Edward Miller had an 86, Carter Andreasen a 91 and Oliver Deist a 92.