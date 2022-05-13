FORT DODGE – Audubon ended a stroke behind Coon Rapids-Bayard, but that didn’t matter as the Wheeler boys’ golf team is off to the district meet.
The Wheelers fired a 364 to come in second and secure one of two spots from the Class 1A sectional meet Wednesday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The Wheelers qualified despite not having an individual qualifier, or someone in the top four. Medalist was Caleb Schaeffer from the host team, Fort Dodge St. Edmond.
Oliver Deist finished with a team-high 90, followed by Jay Remsburg and Edward Miller, each with 91s. Carter Andreasen had a 96 to round out the scoring. Also participating were Evan Alt with a 96 and Gavin Smith with a 98.
The district meet is Monday, May 16, at Spring Valley Golf Course in Algona and will be hosted by Bishop Garrigan.
Exira-EHK finished fifth in the team standings with a 423 and saw their season end. Trey Petersen’s 96 and Gavin Bengard’s 99 were tops for the Spartans.