AHSTW Co-Ed Invitational: On the girls’ side, Audubon was fifth and Exira-EHK eighth at a meet Thursday, April 7, at Avoca.
The boys saw Audubon take third and Exira-EHK sixth.
The Wheeler boys got a win in the 4x100-meter relay in 47.19, and the 800-meter sprint medley relay in 1:41.08. Manny Beisswenger, Zeke Konkler, Dakota McCranie and Aaron Olsen were on both, with slightly different orders for each race. They also had a runner-up finish in the 4x800-meter relay (Adam Obrecht, Jack Stanerson, Carson Wessel and Brody Beane) in 9:58.57, as well as the shuttle hurdle relay (Olsen, Beisswenger, Brody Schultes and Gabe Jensen) in 1:07.21.
For the Spartan boys, Jonas LaCanne won the 400-meter hurdles in 59.58, while high jumpers Derek Kommes and LaCanne swept the top two in the high jump, both going 5’8” and Kommes winning with more successful jumps. Kommes also won the long jump with a leap of 19’0.5”.
On the girls’ side, the Wheelers had Stefi Beisswenger take second in the 1500-meter run in 5:34.45 as the area’s lone top-two finish. The best relay was by the sprint medley relay, which placed fourth on the efforts of Addie Hocker, Michelle Brooks, Madi Steckler and Kade Sporrer. Steckler was third in the 100-meter dash for the other top-three finish.
Harlee Fahn’s third-place throw in the shot put (28’7”) was tops for the Spartan girls. The best running performance was Jaelynn Petersen in the 400-meter dash, in at 1:08.96.
Carroll Co-Ed: The Audubon girls were fifth and the boys tied for seventh at the Carroll Co-Ed Meet Monday night at Carroll Athletic Stadium.
Madi Steckler continues to lead the Wheelers, placing first in the 200-meter dash in 27.20 and taking second in the 100-meter dash. She was also part of the third-place sprint medley relay that included Michelle Brooks, Addie Hocker and Kade Sporrer. Steckler was on the fourth-place distance medley relay with Hocker, Sporrer and Stefi Beisswenger.
Beisswenger added a third in the 800-meter run, fourth in the 3000-meter run and fifth in the 1500-meter run. Rounding out the top-four finishes was Alexis Obermeier in the discus.
The Wheeler boys had four top-three finishes, led by a winning performance in the shuttle hurdle relay. Aaron Olsen, Manny Beisswenger, Brody Schultes and Gabe Jensen took the race in 1:07.22.
Olsen was runner-up in the 100-meter dash, while Dakota McCranie, Beisswenger, Olsen and Zeke Konkler combined for a third-place finish in the sprint medley. Konkler’s 800-meter dash and Beisswenger’s 110-meter hurdle finishes were also third.