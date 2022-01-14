BOYS
Audubon: Jackson Deist had 12 points but the Wheelers ran into a buzzsaw against Class 1A No. 5-ranked AHSTW, 75-38 Monday night in Avoca.
The Vikings raced away in the second period, up 35-13, and put the game on ice in the third before settling for a 33-point lead after three periods, 57-24. Brayden Lund had 22 and Raydden Grobe 19 for the Vikings.
The Wheelers rebounded with a nice 66-51 win over Missouri Valley. Game stats were not available, but Audubon had an 18-10 first-quarter lead and led by double digits most of the rest of the night.
The Wheelers also fell 53-40 to IKM-Manning on Friday, Jan. 7, at home.
Exira-EHK: After opening 2022 with a pair of wins – they also got Woodbine by 13 back on Jan. 4, the Spartans took a 22-point loss, 57-35, to West Harrison Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Mondamin.
An 18-2 Hawkeyes’ run to close out the game turned things into a one-sided matchup. West Harrison was receiving votes this past week in the Associated Press’ Iowa Class 1A poll.
GIRLS
Audubon: Audubon picked up a Western Iowa Conference victory Monday, beating AHSTW 57-39. The Wheelers used a big third quarter run, outscoring the host Lady Vikes 23-6, to break the game open.
On Tuesday, Aleah Hermansen and Jaci Christensen both had double-doubles in the Wheelers’ dominating 50-19 win over Missouri Valley.
Hermansen led the way with 20 points and 17 rebounds to go along with a trio of assists. Christensen added 13 points and 14 rebounds The Whelers led 30-7 at halftime and coasted to their eighth win of the year.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans jumped out to a quick 26-4 first-quarter lead, extended the advantage to 45-7 at halftime and coasted in a River Valley Conference rout of West Harrison Tuesday in Mondamin.
Along the way, the Spartans shut out the Hawkeyes in the thrid quarter, a little bit of icing on the cake that came long after the game was decided.