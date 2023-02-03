AUDUBON – The lightweights proved to be the strength for the Audubon wrestling team at their own invitational Saturday.
Lane Elmquist at 106, and Jack Stanerson at 120 each placed third, each coming back from semifinal losses to go 2-0 and take the bronze. Elmquist pinned both of his opponents while Stanerson got a major decision in the consolation semifinal before pinning his opponent in the third-place match.
Southeast Polk, one of the Midwest’s top wrestling programs, brought two junior varsity teams. Their program proved strong enough to crown five champions between the two squads, as the Rams’ Black team won and their Gold squad took a strong second.
Missouri Valley was third and had three champions to place third, the top varsity team finisher, while Creston’s junior varsity and another varsity team, Perry, rounded out the top five, each crowning champions.
OTHER ACTION
The Wheelers wrapped up the dual season Monday at Panora, with losses to another Southeast Polk junior varsity team, 73-0, and a 67-6 loss to hosting Panorama.
The only win against the Panthers came with a forfeit. Lane Elmquist had a pair of tight matchs at 106 on the night, falling 10-6 to Panorama’s Laine Christe and 10-8 to Southeast Polk JV’s Jaxsen Vestal..
Audubon planned to send wrestlers to the Atlantic Trojan Junior Varsity State Tournament on Thursday before turning attention to the Iowa Class 2A state meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Glenwood.
The Wheelers are competing in Class 2A this year because the combined enrollment of Audubon and the two schools part of the cooperative – Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning – is large enough to place them well within Class 2A. Besides the host Rams, there’s Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa competing at that meet.
Wheeler Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 28, at Audubon
Team scores: 1. Southeast Polk JV Black 259, 2. Southeast Polk JV Gold 174, 3. Missouri Valley 124.5, 4. Creston JV 109.5, 5. Perry 98, 6. CAM 88.5, 7. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59, 8. Atlantic JV 47.5, 9. Audubon 43, 10. Wayne of Corydon 42.
Champions
106: Taye Jordan (Atl JV). 113: Eli Becerra (MV). 120: Nash Hanson (SEP Black). 126: Broderick Phelps (Cre JV). 132: Jackson Pettegrew (Cre JV). 138: Landon Morrow (SEP Black). 145: Riley Radke (MV). 152: Wyatt Gibson (SEP Gold). 160: Ben Hansen (MV). 170: Owen Hoover (CAM). 182: Kain Killmer (Perry). 195: Keegan Snyder (Perry). 220: Obald Niyonkuru (SEP Black). 285: Brodie Blackford (SEP Black).
Audubon results
106 – Lane Elmquist (24-11), 3rd: Semifinal – Taye Jordan (Atl JV) maj. dec. Elmquist 15-7. Consolation semifinal – Elmquist pinned Toben Lasater (MV) 1:47. Third-place match – Elmquist pinned Alexander Harshberger (SEP Gold) 1:31
120 – Jack Stanerson (14-19), 3rd: Semifinal – Nash Hudson (SEP Black) ja dec. Stanerson 17-3. Consolation semifinal – Stanerson maj. dec. Simeon Wirtz (SEP Gold) 18-6. Third-place match – Stanerson pinned Cameron McDermott (Atl JV) 0:52.
138 – Colin Hartl (5-30), DNP: Championship round 1 – Brayden Chester (CAM) pinned Hartl 5:34. Consolation Round 2 – Hartl pinned Angel Rodriguez (Perry) 0:56. Consolation semifinal – Kyle Hernandez (Perry) pinned Hartl 3:30.
160 – Carson Perdew (11-24), DNP: Quarterfinal – Ben Hansen (MV) pinned Perdew 2:26. Consolation Round 1 – Donovan Hedrington (Atl JV) pinned Perdew 0:52.
285 – Jerix Squires (6-20), 5th: Quarterfinal – Jesse Rodriguez (Perry) pinned Squires 0:43. Consolation semifinal – Vinni Zappia (MV) pinned Squires 0:12.