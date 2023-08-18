It’s a small squad this fall for Audubon’s cross country team, but the leader of the pack is a headliner.
Junior Stefi Beisswenger will be looking for her third state meet trip this fall, after top-25 finishes her freshman and sophomore years. A year ago on the course at Lakeside Golf Course, Beisswenger turned in a time of 20:11.12 to come in 23rd. She was fourth at the 2022 WIC meet at Treynor.
Coach Pete Dammel listed Liv Inman as a newcomer. Sophomore Kari Graeve returns, too.
The boys have just two out as well, as listed by Dammel: returning letterwinner Eli Deist and newcomer Brody Schultes.
“To have fun and to meet out personal goals. We’re young and fun!” he said in an email.
The Wheelers open the season Monday, Aug. 21, at the Mount Ayr Invitational.