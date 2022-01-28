IDA GROVE – Cooper Nielsen and Jack Stanerson medaled as the Audubon werstling team competed at the Herb Irgens Invitational Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, at OA-BCIG High School.
Nielsen finished fourth, advancing into the quarterfinals via byes before beating Ridge View’s Tanner Edwards by pinfall. After a semifinal loss to West Lyon’s Gabe Terwee, Nielsen came back to pin Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Michael Block in the consolation semifinals before losing to Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe for third place.
Stanerson was sixth, going 2-3 on the weekend. After a quarterfinal loss, he came back on the back side to win two matches by decision, to Tonganoxie (Kan.)’s Jordan Bauswell and West Lyon’s Brennan Boltjes, but then dropped his consolation semifinal match to Dreylen Schweitzer of Carroll and his fifth-place match to Kanaan Delagardelle of Don Bosco.
The Wheelers won eight matches over the weekend to finish 17th.
The Wheeler Invitational is Saturday, Jan. 29, at Audubon High School.
Herb Irgens
Invitational
Jan. 21-22 at Ida Grove
Team scores: 1. Don Bosco 245.5, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 208.5, 3. Tonganoxie (KS) 160, 4. Carroll 137.5, 5. West Hancock 136, 6. West Lyon 134.5, 7. Solon 108, 8. Akron-Westfield 96.5, 9. Okoboji 94, 10. South Central Calhoun 93.5, 11. Sioux Center 79. 12. Southeast Valley 78.5, 13. Kingsley-Pierson 51, 14. Pocahontas 50, 15. OA-BCIG 46.5, 16. Woodbury Central 39.5, 17. Audubon 31, 18. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 30.5, 19. Lawton-Bronson 27, 20. Sibley-Ocheyedan 26.5, 21. Hull Western Christian 19.5, 22. Ridge View 19, 23. Cherokee 12, 24. East Sac County 11, 25. Woodbine 9.
Audubon results
106: Jack Stanerson, 6th, 2-3. 126: Zeke Konkler, DNP, 0-2. 138: Alex Hansen, DNP 1-2. 145: Evan Alt, DNP, 0-2. 152: Gabe Jensen, DNP, 1-2. 160: Keegan Deist, 1-2. 182: Lane Barber, DNP, 0-2. 195: Cooper Nielsen, 4th, 2-2. 285: Alex Foran, DNP, 1-2.