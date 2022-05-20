DES MOINES – Stefi Beisswenger was among six of freshmen making a big splash in their Iowa state track meet debut.
She came in with a goal of a top-three finish, and even though that didn’t exactly come to pass, she still did well with a sixth-best time in the 3000-meter run, with a personal best time of 11:07.91.
That started what should be a big weekend for the Wheelers at the Iowa Class 1A state track meet Thursday at Drake Stadium, Des Moines.
Beisswenger was in the thick of the lead pack early on before falling back a bit, but never out of contention for scoring for the Wheelers.
“Came here to PR definitely and at least get third place or even get into the top eight,” she said after the race.
Mission accomplished.
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
The only other race of the day for Audubon was on the boys’ side, where the Wheeler shuttle hurdle relay team earned the right to encore on Saturday.
With a veteran lineup in tow, the Wheelers came in fourth in their preliminary heat. Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen, Brandon Jensen and Gavin Smith came in at 1:02.01.
That earned them the right to try to improve upon a third-place finish a year ago, which Smith was also a key part of.
“I was seeing the guy was right in my peripheral vision and I just wanted to beat him, so I pushed harder,” said Jensen of his third leg and what got him going.
Smith, who’ll also be competing in today’s 110- and 400-meter hurdles, said the team ran its season best by half a second.
“I wasn’t running super risky, a little more conservative and not get too close to the hurdles,” said Smith. “I just wanted to finish the race. I was pretty sure our time was going to be good when they said the time we had to run.
“Probably in the finals I’ll run a little more risky,” he said.
What can change between now and Saturday’s finals?
“I definitely need to get my race consistent throughout and not hit hurdles as much,” noted Jensen. Other than that there’s nothing much we can change. I love running here and it’s the best place to run.”