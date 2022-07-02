AUDUBON – Audubon took advantage of some wild pitching to get on the scoreboard in their Iowa Class 1A regional first-round contest against West Harrison.
Once the wild pitching settled down, the Wheelers were able to drive in runs, almost at will starting in the second inning, and move on to a 12-0 three-inning victory in Friday’s contest at Audubon.
The offense shared the stage with Kali Irlmeier firing the no-hitter, as she only allowed a two-out walk in the first inning. The defense recorded just two of the nine outs, the other seven coming by strikeout, four of them called.
“Coming into the game, we knew there were some hitters that hit above .300, so I had to be ready for that. They’re a respectable team and I had to throw my hardest,” said Irlmeier.
The offense started slow, and that’s something coach Eric Borkowski never wants to see happen. Although admittedly in this case, his team never was going to be in trouble.
“I think we were pressing a little bit at the plate,” he said of a scoreless first inning, where his team left the bases loaded. “We just have to calm down, see the ball at the plate and if we put the ball in play, you never know what teams can do.”
Audubon showed that when they put the ball in play, they can score.
After Jordan Mulford and Hannah Thygesen each scored on wild pitches to help build a 3-0 lead, the hits came. Kali Irlmeier had an RBI single, and Michelle Brooks drove home a pair to open a 6-0 lead after two.
“It just helps (when Audubon scores) and I wasn’t so nervous,” said Kylee Hartl, who drove in two runs on the night. “I knew if they got on I could get on.”
“We took advantage of their errors and using good baserunning and being smart about it,” added Irlmeier.
The Wheelers ended the game early, using four hits to plate the next six runs, including Victoria Asmus’ single that drove in the game-ending runs.
The Wheelers (12-11) move on to the regional semifinals, where they’ll take on Woodbine on the road.
“We put the ball in play and you saw what happened,” said Borkowski. “We continued to be patient, which is great to see.”