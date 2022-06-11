Frank Howell, who coached Audubon girls' basketball team to a state championship in the late 1990s, has passed away.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported this weekend that Howell, described as "bright red sweater-wearing" and "consistent winner," died Friday afternoon of complications from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
He was 52.
A native of Perry, Howell spent the early part of his prolific high school coaching career in western Iowa, coaching the Audubon girls' basketball team to the Iowa Class 2A state championship in 1999. The Wheelers beat Bellevue (52-41) and West Marshall (57-49) before grinding out a 53-50 victory over Denver.
Forward Jenny Randeris and guard Tiffany Christensen were each second-team all-state players on the championship team, the only one the Wheelers would win in the 5-on-5 era.
Howell's best-known reign came at Cedar Rapids Washington, where he went on to coach three state runner-up teams from 2005 to 2008, his most successful stretch. He went 224-83 for the Warriors from 2003-2016.
He went on to coach at Lamoni College before sending the past two seasons at Central Decatur of Leon. He was diagnosed with cancer last fall. With all his stops, plus one at Dallas Center-Grimes, he won more than 350 games.
Services are pending.