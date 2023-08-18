AUDUBON – In a successful football program such as Audubon’s, there’s going to be ups and some downs.
There were some downs a year ago, what with a plethora of new faces. But a 4-6 record and a spot in the 32-team playoff field shows there were still lots of good times in Wheeler Nation.
Coach Sean Birks and his squad are looking to get back on the good side of .500 and continue the streak of playoff spots this fall.
“We made the playoffs, had a tough schedule but we’ve got a lot of guys coming back. We’re excited,” said Birks.
Seven starters are back. On the offensive side, junior Colton Hansen returns at center as the lone returning lineman, but he’s got skill people around him, including Edward Miller at tight end, Evan Alt at running back and Aaron Olsen at quarterback.
Olsen, a junior, had a great year with 1,159 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns, while passing for 641 yards (48-80) for eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. Alt, a senior, had a team-best 382 yards rushing with 382 yards on 59 carries and seven touchdowns. Miller, another senior, brings back the most receiving yards – 230 on 13 catches and six touchdowns, and Alt could be a good second target with 98 yards on seven catches and a pair of scores.
Defensively, Alt will be a two-way player, doubling as linebacker. He recorded 44.5 tackles, 30 solo, with 4.5 for loss. Defensive back Gabe Jensen (10 tackles), defensive tackle Izik Sorensen (24.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Zeke Konkler (44.5 tackles, 30 solo, 1 sack) are other returnees.
Birks noted his athletes have done a great job with summer workouts, weightroom work and camp.
“We were young last year,” said Birks. “We lost only four seniors, but at the same time we were really inexperienced so bringing back half of the starters but also, you’re bringing back guys at key spots. When your center returns and quarterback returns, those are two positions of leadership ... and as juniors, (Olsen and Hansen) have done a great job of leading their respective groups. And we have pieces around them coming back.”
And a number of newcomers, including those who played junior varsity last year, are around to help build depth, more than in recent years, he said.
Some of those new names include Sully McClain (OL), Logan Schmidt (OL/LB), Eli Jorgensen (TE/DE) and Austin Christensen are some new players, while Konkler and Olsen might be called upon to play both ways.
“If our offensive line could play just offense, and defensive line could play just defense, that would really be great,” he said. “Any time you can platoon, that cleans up their reads, too.
Miller is in line to be punter, and Jack Stanerson might see time at kicker.
Look for a spread offense with some gun-power, with hopes of throwing the ball a little more than in recent years. Defense, the Wheelers have been primarily zone with capability of running man.
SCHEDULE
The Wheelers will scrimmage Ar-We-Va at Westside at 7 p.m. today, and host CAM in the season opener Friday, Aug. 25, at Chis Jones Field. They’ll also have a close-by non-district game with Exira-EHK Friday, Sept. 8, at Exira.
The Iowa eight-man District 9 schedule is rather interesting, with many of the road games 90-100 miles away in this north and northeast-leaning district. Road games include Colo-Nesco (east of Ames, along U.S. Highway 30), Coon-Rapids Bayard and Collins-Maxwell (near Newton), with home district games against Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Glidden-Ralston and Baxter.
“Right now, football, we’ve been seeing the same teams year after year, so this is a new thing, going east and northeast,” Birks said. “It’ll be an up-for-grabs district and about everyone in this district is excited, thinking they can win this district.
“We have a lot of respect for (CAM and Exira-EHK, the non-district games), so we have to worry only about getting better for district play,” he added.