The Audubon boys’ and girls’ golf teams opened the season Tuesday against Treynor, with both teams falling to the Cardinals. The girls’ result was 229-245, while the boys’ score was 166-187.
Each team had the medalist runner-up – Evan Alt fort he boys with a round of 42, and Kali Irlmeier with her nine-hole score of 47. Both appear to be the front-runners early in the season for the Wheelers.
Other boys’ scores for Audubon were Oliver Deist 45, Jay Remsburg 49, Colin Bauer 51, Henry Burr 54 and Ryan Hermansen 59. The girls’ scores added Alexandra Asmus 58, Mari Gleason 64 and Samantha Warnaca 76.
The Wheelers were set to host Tri-Center on Thursday.
The Rolling Valley Conference season is underway, and for the Exira-EHK boys, four players were in action on the links at a meet hosted by Woodbine.
The Spartans finished fifth with a score of 211. Trey Petersen had a 45 to lead the way, while Josh Nelson and Easton Nelson each had 55s and Gavin Bengard a 56.
Shay Burmeister was the top golfer for the girls’ meet at the Boyer Valley-hosted girls’ meet at Dunlap. She was medalist runner-up with a round of 49.
The boys and girls are both in action Monday, April 10 at Atlantic Golf & Country Club (Exira-EHK’s home course).
